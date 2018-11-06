Illinois GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner defeated by Democrat J.B. Pritzker, Fox News projects

Democratic billionaire J.B. Pritzker will unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in the Illinois gubernatorial contest to become the richest governor in U.S. history, Fox News projects, while a number of other key gubernatorial races remain too close to call.

Pritzker’s win in Illinois gives Democrats their first gubernatorial pickup of the night.

In Florida’s gubernatorial race, it is too early to say whether Democrat Andrew Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, will defeat Republican Rep Ron DeSantis to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for the Senate.

In Florida, Gillum has the support from big Democratic socialists like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but has been hampered in the campaign by the ongoing FBI investigation into possible corruption in Tallahassee, the city he has led since 2014.

Meanwhile in Maryland, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan will win a second term by defeating Democrat Ben Jealous, the former president of the NAACP, according to a Fox News projection. It's only the second time in the state’s history that a Republican was re-elected governor.

Fox News also projects that in Massachusetts, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker will win a second term by defeating Democrat Jay Gonzalez. And in Alabama, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey will win election to a first full term by defeating Democrat Walter Maddox, the mayor of Tuscaloosa, Fox News projects.

Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will win his race against Democrat James Smith, while it is too early to call the hard-fought Georgia and Ohio gubernatorial races, according to the Fox News Decision Desk.

McMaster, South Carolina’s former lieutenant governor, became governor in 2017 when then-Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to become U.N. ambassador. Smith is a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

In Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is vying to become the first African-American female governor in U.S. history, is locked in a tight race with Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp. It is too early to say who will win that contest to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Nathan Deal.

Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, in recent days has sought to turn out black voters, with high-profile appearances in Georgia on her behalf by Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama.

In the Ohio gubernatorial race, former Republican Sen. Mike DeWine is locked in a very tight race with Democrat Richard Cordray, who served as President Obama’s first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. There is not yet enough data to project a winner in this race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich.

On Monday, President Trump campaigned for a slate of Republicans in Ohio, railing against Cordray as a "far-left radical socialist and a “disciple of Elizabeth Warren.”

Republicans control 33 of 50 governorships across the country but that dominance could be diminished Tuesday if Democrats pick up a significant number of seats in hotly contested races.

Heading into Election Day, Democrats control just 16 gubernatorial seats. But with 36 governors races this year, Democrats are poised to make at least some gains.

“Governorships could actually be bigger for Democrats than the House because they could pick up six to eight governorships,” Dave Wasserman, an analyst with the Cook Political Report, said Tuesday.

Democrats argued ahead of the vote that the stakes couldn’t be higher.

FULL MIDTERM RESULTS

“Today marks the biggest day for governors races in a decade,” the Democratic Governors Association said in an Election Day memo. “With 36 seats up, Democrats have a historic opportunity to elect new governors who can innovate on progressive policies, build the future of the Democratic Party, and stop Republican gerrymandering after the 2020 Census.”

Republicans, though, remain optimistic they will hold on to seats, even in a tough year for the GOP.

“Polling shows that Democrats could have a good night, but there’s no clear evidence of a blue wave,” Jon Thompson, a spokesman for the Republican Governors Association, said ahead of the vote. “Republicans’ record fundraising and strong candidate recruitment gives the party a high chance of victory in numerous races.”

For Republicans, holding on to control of state houses is important, considering that’s where real policy changes may take place if Democrats win control of Congress and Washington effectively deadlocks.

The eight states considered tossups by Fox News’ Power Rankings going into Tuesday were: Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Nevada and Ohio.

Among the most-watched races: Wisconsin GOP Gov. Scott Walker is locked in a tight re-election battle with Democratic challenger Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction. Walker, who unsuccessfully sought the presidency as a Republican in 2012, is fighting for his political life as he seeks his third term as governor. The Fox News Gubernatorial Power Rankings lists the race as “lean Democrat.”

MIDTERM LIVE BLOG

The first polls, on the East Coast, closed at 7 p.m. ET. After polls on the West Coast close at 11 p.m. ET, the last will close in Alaska at 1 a.m. ET.