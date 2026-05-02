Abortion pill fight heads to Supreme Court as manufacturer warns of ‘chaos’ after ruling

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The legal battle over abortion pills escalated to the Supreme Court on Saturday, as the manufacturer of mifepristone filed an emergency request warning a lower court ruling is already causing "immediate confusion and upheaval" across the country.

Danco Laboratories is asking the high court to quickly block a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that blocked mail-order access and reinstated in-person requirements for the drug, arguing the ruling is disrupting access and creating nationwide uncertainty about legality.

The ruling directly affects the distribution of mifepristone, Danco’s primary product.

Mifepristone is one of two drugs commonly used in medication abortions.

The application was directed to Justice Samuel Alito, who handles emergency matters from the 5th Circuit and can either act on his own or refer the request to the full court. The Supreme Court could act at any time.

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In its filing, Danco warned the appeals court’s order is already creating "chaos" in real-world medical settings.

"The panel’s ruling injects immediate confusion and upheaval into highly time-sensitive medical decisions," the company wrote, adding it is forcing "providers, patients, and pharmacies all to guess at what is allowed and what is not."

The filing raises immediate questions, including what happens to existing abortion pill prescriptions, pharmacy dispensing and access to in-person visits.

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"What happens when patients arrive for scheduled appointments this weekend… or walk into pharmacies… to obtain [the drug] that was prescribed… yesterday?" the filing states.

Danco is asking the court to immediately pause the ruling through an administrative stay, then block it longer term while litigation continues. The company also suggested the justices could take up the case on an expedited schedule before the end of the term, a move that could reshape the court’s already packed 2026 docket.

The emergency appeal comes just one day after the 5th Circuit issued its ruling, which blocked the mailing of mifepristone and effectively barred pharmacy distribution under the challenged FDA rules, requiring women to obtain the drug in-person from a medical provider.

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"Of course they filed an emergency petition. Big Pharma has gotten extremely rich after the unprecedented and radical deregulation of these dangerous abortion pills," 40 Days for Life President Shawn Carney told Fox News Digital.

"No abortion advocate or anyone from Big Pharma was pushing to send these drugs through the mail just a few years ago, and now they act as if they’re entitled to do so with zero regulation and zero oversight," Carney added. "This is more evidence the FDA needs to reevaluate how these drugs were approved after years of ER visits from women who take them."

Abortion-rights advocates said the ruling has "upended" access to care nationwide, particularly for patients relying on telemedicine, while legal groups warned it is creating confusion for providers trying to comply with rapidly changing rules.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the decision is "yet another cruel attack on abortion access," adding that "mifepristone is safe, effective, and essential."

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The underlying case is still ongoing in lower courts, but the emergency filing now places the dispute squarely before the Supreme Court in what could become the next major legal showdown over abortion policy.

The justices could choose to pause the ruling immediately, allowing the current system to remain in place while the case proceeds, or let the restrictions take effect nationwide.

Danco Laboratories did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.