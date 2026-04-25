CVS disputes Planned Parenthood ‘strategic partnership’ claim as report language changes; critics push back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CVS is disputing a Planned Parenthood claim of a "strategic partnership" on abortion pill access, as the organization’s website no longer includes language that previously referenced such a relationship.

"The team that manages our Reproductive Health program is unaware of anything related to that organization beyond standard abortifacient dispensing for individuals with prescriptions," a CVS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The company added that it "do[es] not have a formal partnership with Planned Parenthood of Greater New York beyond filling prescriptions."

CVS added it did not indicate any agreement or coordination with Planned Parenthood beyond dispensing legally prescribed medication.

ABORTION PILL MIFEPRISTONE STAYS AVAILABLE BY MAIL FOR NOW AS FDA FACES 6-MONTH REVIEW DEADLINE

"There’s a little bit of mystery here," Shawn Carney, president of 40 Days for Life, told Fox News Digital.

"CVS is for sure downplaying their role," he added. "They say they’re just distributing abortion pills — that’s exactly what Planned Parenthood wants them to do."

But Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s annual report previously described a "strategic partnership with CVS," stating that patients can "pick up the abortion pill from their local pharmacies." That language was removed from the report as of April 24, 2026.

SUPREME COURT DIVIDED OVER STATE EFFORT TO DEFUND PLANNED PARENTHOOD

"Through our strategic partnership with CVS, patients can now pick up the abortion pill from their local pharmacies, allowing them to experience abortion care, with the supportive guidance of our expert clinicians, in the comfort of their homes," the report previously stated.

The report also stated that patients can pick up medication abortion prescriptions at CVS pharmacies.

Carney said he believes the arrangement would mark a first of its kind.

"This would make CVS the first publicly traded company in the United States to distribute abortion pills," he said.

CVS maintains its role is limited to standard prescription dispensing, where permitted.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD ATTACKS HAWLEY EFFORT TO STRIP FDA APPROVAL OF MIFEPRISTONE

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, however, did not directly address its use of the term "strategic partnership."

"PPGNY makes strategic decisions about its operations and its association with various companies, partners, and organizations," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We are happy our patients are able to fill their abortion pill prescriptions at local pharmacies, including CVS, which expands access to critical health care."

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s report appears to have been updated between April 23 and April 24, 2026.

Fox News Digital contacted the organization for comment during that same timeframe. A version of the report viewed by Fox News Digital on April 23 described a ‘strategic partnership with CVS,’ while the current version, as of April 24, no longer includes that language.

The organization did not address the change in its statement.

Medication abortion, which typically involves a two-drug regimen, has increasingly been offered via telehealth in recent years after the FDA expanded access around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mifepristone also remains under federal scrutiny.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The FDA said as of April 2026 that it was conducting a safety study on the drug and had received reports of serious adverse events, including deaths, in patients associated with mifepristone while also saying those events cannot be definitively attributed to the drug.

"Nobody wants to go to their CVS and buy a Snickers bar and buy their milk and think, ‘oh, they’re distributing abortion pills through the drive-thru,’" Carney told Fox News Digital. "That’s not what we want."

Planned Parenthood reported performing 19,673 medication abortions in its most recent fiscal year.