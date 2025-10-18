40 Days for Life sees spike in volunteers after Charlie Kirk's assassination

Expand / Collapse search
Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Charlie Kirk’s legacy inspires new generation of pro-life activists, 40 Days for Life president says Video

Charlie Kirk’s legacy inspires new generation of pro-life activists, 40 Days for Life president says

Shawn Carney, the president and CEO of 40 Days for Life, tells Fox News Digital that Charlie Kirk’s courage and authenticity are compelling young Americans to join the pro-life movement.

President Donald Trump recently awarded late Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom just over one month after the activist was assassinated. Kirk was outspoken about his conservative and pro-life views, and his legacy has inspired a new wave of activism.

Shawn Carney, the president and CEO of 40 Days for Life, praised President Donald Trump as "the most pro-life president we've ever had," telling Fox News Digital that pro-life Americans were delighted to see the president honor Kirk.

"It was so beautiful to see him honor Charlie," Carney said. "He represented freedom, and there would be no pro-life movement without free speech. Free speech is what 40 Days for Life is built on, it's what the pro-Life dialogue is built upon. It's [what] Charlie gave his life for, and it was really, really beautiful for all pro-life Americans to see him honored with the highest honor we have in our nation."

CHARLIE KIRK POSTHUMOUSLY AWARDED MEDAL OF FREEDOM ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HIS 32ND BIRTHDAY

Erika Kirk and President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, presenting it to his wife, Erika Kirk, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 14, 2025. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Kirk was known for participating in debates across the country and the globe, often confronting his harshest critics. Carney believes that Kirk's willingness to go into tough arenas as well as his approachable and "authentic" nature drew young people to him and the pro-life movement.

"Charlie was open and was honest, and he was also humble and willing to talk to you," Carney told Fox News Digital, adding that being approachable, as Kirk was, is crucial in pro-life activism.

"So many people have been hurt by abortion. So many people feel strongly in support of reproductive rights. And you just can't go in and yell or say you're going to burn in hell. You have to approachable, you have to use reason, you can't be afraid to share your faith, as Charlie wasn't," he added.

A split image shows a pro-life protester and Charlie Kirk

Pro-life organization 40 Days for Life has seen an uptick in interest in the wake of Turning Point USA's founder and CEO Charlie Kirk's assassination. ( Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images; Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

CHARLIE KIRK’S COLLEAGUES AND PASTORS PRAISE HIS PATRIOTISM AS TRUMP READIES HIGHEST CIVILIAN HONOR

Carney said that 40 Days for Life has seen an uptick in interest, particularly among young activists, in the wake of Kirk's assassination.

"His tragic assassination was just two weeks before we kicked off one of our largest fall 40 Days for Life campaigns around the world," Carney said. "Over 700 cities participating, and we saw a huge uptick, a 36% increase in participation. We had so many young people come out... who knew who Charlie Kirk was, and were inspired by him to participate in 40 Days for Life, who then brought their parents out to pray at our vigils."

An image of Charlie Kirk surrounded by American flags and other mementos

An image of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk is placed at a memorial in his honor, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

ERIKA KIRK SHOWS TPUSA STAFF CHARLIE'S MEDAL OF FREEDOM: 'YOU GUYS ARE ALL PART OF THE LEGACY'

He recalled one young woman — who he did not name — who said she was "so afraid" to participate in pro-life activism prior to Kirk's death. Carney noted that despite the "horrible images" of the assassination, many felt empowered and compelled to speak up about their beliefs.

"You thought the opposite would happen, that she'd be more afraid and others would be more afraid, but that didn't happen," he said. "It literally inspired her to overcome years of fear."

Carney also spoke about a TPUSA chapter leader whose mother tried to talk her son out of participating in either TPUSA or 40 Days for Life. The young man apparently told his mother that Charlie would have wanted him to speak out and not to run from culture wars.

A 40 Days for Life sign reads "Children are our future"

Members of the pro-life 40 Days For Life group hold a vigil near to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on March 05, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.  (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

When asked what Kirk's message to pro-life activists would be if he were still alive, Carney said it would be to not give up. Carney added that he has heard newcomers inspired by Kirk say they believe that the TPUSA founder would want them to be outspoken and not to "cower."

"Right now in our culture, there's a lot of reasons to be afraid, we can't give in to them, we have to go out, we have to speak the truth and love, and that is what changes hearts and minds, and that's the best way we can honor Charlie," Carney told Fox News Digital.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

