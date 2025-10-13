Charlie Kirk’s colleagues and pastors praise his patriotism as Trump readies highest civilian honor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The friends, colleagues and pastors of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder Charlie Kirk are celebrating his life and legacy promoting faith, family and patriotism as President Donald Trump prepares to award him the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Tuesday.

"Although he was taken from us far too soon, his legacy will inspire generations to come and outlive us all," "The Charlie Kirk Show" executive producer Andrew Kolvet told Fox News Digital. "He represents the very best of America and is deserving of this and every other possible accolade. Thank you to President Trump for quite literally shifting world events to honor Charlie on what would have been his 32nd birthday."

"Only Charlie could do that," Kolvet added.

Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 while attending a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University's campus. The conservative movement leader was sitting under a tent while chatting with students when a shot rang out and struck Kirk in the neck, killing him.

TURNING POINT USA EXPANDS ITS MERCHANDISE COLLECTION WITH ITEMS COMMEMORATING CHARLIE KIRK

Following Kirk's shocking assassination, Republicans and conservatives have vowed that his legacy of promoting family values, upholding the Constitution and spreading his Christian faith will continue.

Trump announced in September he would posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, calling him "a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people."

"I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on," Trump said Sept. 11 when announcing he would award Kirk the honor.

TPUSA's Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer told Fox News Digital that the award ceremony will be felt by every young adult who has been involved with the conservative advocacy group.

"Charlie will be honored today on behalf of the millions of conservative activists he helped lift up to save the movement and the country. Today in the White House this award will be felt by every young man and young woman who was impacted by his work. They can wear it too by carrying on doing the work," Bowyer said.

David Engelhardt, lead pastor of Kings' Church New York City and board member of TPUSA, told Fox News Digital that it's a "profound privilege to be able to witness this moment recognizing Charlie’s courage, conviction and leadership in defense of faith and freedom."

'SLEEPING GIANT' LIKELY WOKE UP FOR TURNING POINT USA AFTER CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

"Charlie is the right recipient to the Medal of Freedom because he believed that God’s moral order found in faith is not a limit to freedom but the soil it grows in," said Engelhardt, the pastor and friend of both Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika. "People who destroy that soil in the name of safe-spaces and to protect against ‘dangerous ideas’ will soon find their land barren. Charlie stood for freedom rightly ordered and founded in the gravity of God’s system."

Kolvet added in his remarks that the conservative powerhouse's deep faith and calls to protect freedom and the Constitution will continue to invigorate Americans even after his death.

"Charlie devoted his entire being to saving America, and in many ways, he accomplished even more than that," Kolvet said. "He proved that the blessings of liberty could be passed down to a whole new generation, even when so many believed all hope was lost. He proved them all wrong. In both life and death his message sparked a revival of faith and freedom all across the world, an impact we’ll never fully understand."

TRUMP TO AWARD CHARLIE KIRK MEDAL OF FREEDOM AFTER CAMPUS ASSASSINATION

Kirk is set to receive the highest civilian honor Tuesday at 4 p.m. EDT, on what would have been his 32nd birthday. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals whom presidents determine have made exceptional contributions to the country.

Rob McCoy — Kirk's longtime pastor, friend and co-chair of TPUSA Faith — told Fox News Digital that Kirk "paid the ultimate sacrifice" to promote and protect freedom.

CHARLIE KIRK PAINTED AS 'CONTROVERSIAL,' 'PROVOCATIVE' IN MEDIA’S ASSASSINATION COVERAGE

"Charlie Kirk contended for freedom his entire adult life and paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect and defend this inalienable right given to mankind by the God Charlie trusted and loved," McCoy said.

Following Kirk's death, his widow, Erika, was elected as TPUSA's new chief executive officer to carry on her husband's legacy of rallying younger generations with conservative principles.

"I feel a sense of deep gratitude to Erika Kirk and the entire Turning Point USA team for their tireless work in continuing to shape a generation grounded in truth and purpose," Engelhardt added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The award ceremony will be held at the White House and comes on the heels of Trump's return from the Middle East earlier Tuesday after he announced an end to the war in Gaza, which has raged since 2023.