WATCH: 2020 Dem Steve Bullock struggles to name 'proudest' achievement as Montana governor

Newly-minted 2020 candidate Steve Bullock had a very difficult time on Tuesday explaining what his "proudest" achievement was as the Democratic governor of Montana.

Bullock is the latest to enter the ever-growing field of Democratic candidates striving to defeat President Trump in the 2020 general election, hoping to rely on his credentials of being a blue governor in a red state like Montana.

During a Q&A session, however, an attendee asked what was apparently a stumper, "What have you been proudest to achieve as governor?”

After roughly seven seconds of silence with an "um" squeezed the middle, Bullock proceeded with caution with his response.

“I am happy that...,” Bullock said before pausing again. "Hopefully my kids still know my most important job is being their dad.”

“I think that things were... You know, as governor, it’s not like attorney general when you know you won or lost a case. Sometimes you won’t have impact for years,” Bullock continued.

“But, I know that 100,000 people have health care because of the work we have done. I know that we’ve done more… to try to keep the outside influence of dollars out of our elections so that your voice matters as long as you vote... more than some big treasury or company, I’m pleased with the way that we’ve invested in education, I think that’s one of the great equalizers we’ve had.”

Bullock may not be the last candidate to enter the Democratic primary. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is still mulling a 2020 run and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams keeps hinting that's she's considering eyeing the Oval Office.