UConn's Geno Auriemma admits regret over shouting match with South Carolina's Dawn Staley after loss

Geno Auriemma has 11 national titles to his name, but the UConn legend recently admitted he acted like a total rookie during his latest Final Four exit.

Speaking from the UConn campus, Auriemma finally addressed that viral shouting match with South Carolina’s Dawn Staley.

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In case you missed the scene in Phoenix ...

Auriemma decided to spend the closing moments of a 62-48 loss confronting Staley. He was apparently fed up with South Carolina’s physical play and a lack of the usual whistles, even going so far as to claim Staley snubbed him during the pregame handshake.

Staley, for her part, brushed it off with the casual confidence of someone who knows they have the better team.

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"I speak to a lot of coaches before the game," Staley told reporters, essentially hitting Geno with the "I don't even think about you" treatment. "I thought I did what I normally do."

Fast forward to Monday, and the Hall of Famer seems to have realized the optics weren't great.

"You do things on the spur of the moment sometimes, but they usually come from things that have been building up for some time," Auriemma admitted to the media.

"When I walked into the locker room afterward, you’re just shaking your head going, five more seconds, you couldn't keep it in for five more seconds? I just feel like a dumb--- for the way it played out. We are all human and we all do dumb s---."

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"I wish I had those five seconds back," he added. "But that’s not how it works."

For Auriemma, maybe spend less time breaking down handshake film and more time figuring out how to not get run out of the gym by Dawn Staley.

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