Timberwolves vs Spurs Game 2 picks focus on Wembanyama blocks and Anthony Edwards points unders

It was a clean sweep of a day yesterday. Sure, winning two of two bets isn't all that impressive, but it is certainly better than us losing both or even splitting. The Pistons gave us a bit of a scare, but after the Cavs tied it up, Detroit pulled away and gave us a win. Tonight, we go to the Western Conference and take on the game between the Timberwolves and Spurs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are up 1-0 in the series, which may come as a shock to some of the more casual fans. We've seen a lot of success from the Timberwolves over the past few years, but they have never been able to win the Western Conference Finals. Honestly, even this year, it is unlikely they get past the Thunder if they beat the Spurs. It was still nice to get off to a good start in the series.

What was most unexpected for the Timberwolves was that Anthony Edwards returned to action in Game 1. He came off the bench, and he was used in a limited capacity, but he made an impact. Edwards played just 25 minutes in the game, but he still contributed 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Mike Conley turned back the clock and hit four threes for the club. Overall, Minnesota had six players end up in double figures. That bodes well for their success in the series.

The San Antonio Spurs are somewhat ahead of schedule, so even if they lose this series, I don't think they are going to look at this year as a disappointment. For the record, I think they win the series. In Game 1, neither of the teams could get all that much separation from the other. Neither team had a double-digit lead, and it very much felt like the two teams were trying to feel each other out in the game.

SPURS PHENOM VICTOR WEMBANYAMA MAKES NBA HISTORY WITH FIRST CAREER DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

I personally played over 5.5 games for this series even before I knew the Anthony Edwards news. It was just too juicy (+185) to pass up. The Spurs' advantage over most teams is Victor Wembanyama. He was fine in this game, but Rudy Gobert is familiar with his moves and has the height to at least impact his shot. Wembanyama ended with 11 points on 5-of-17 shooting, going 0-for-8 from deep. He still had 15 rebounds and 12 blocks in the game, so the impact was still there.

For the record, Wembanyama is listed at 4.5 blocks for his total tonight. He was credited with at least two blocks that should've been goaltends. I actually think he goes under this total. He had 17 games of 5+ during the regular season, none against the Timberwolves. In the playoffs, he has gone over in three of the five games. I expect the Timberwolves to be less aggressive in this game, having already taken the first game of the series. Give me the under on his blocks.

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While we are talking about Wemby, I do expect him to establish himself on offense much more, but 27 points seems like a bit much. I'm not going to touch it. I'll go for a player prop on a different superstar -- Anthony Edwards. This might not even happen, because I feel like they will bench him since they took Game 1, but I'm going under 21.5 points for Edwards. He is not playing a ton of minutes, and as mentioned, I expect Minnesota to play a bit more cautiously or less aggressively in this one. Give me the under on Wemby blocks and Edwards under points.

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