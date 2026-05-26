'Ninja Warrior' obstacle courses are headed to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles

There's always a ton of discussion about what is and what isn't an Olympic sport, but it turns out that the newest Olympic sport is also kind of, sort of a TV show.

That's right, kids: "Ninja Warrior" — or at least obstacle courses like those seen on the show — is headed to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Obstacle racing will replace equestrian show jumping in the modern pentathlon event, joining fencing, freestyle swimming, laser pistol shooting and cross-country running.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK SPORTS COVERAGE

The IOC approved the switch to obstacle racing in 2023, but according to Variety, the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM), the governing body for modern pentathlon, now has a deal with Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, which created a show called "Sasuke." That show went on to be rebranded around the world as "Ninja Warrior."

Although, having watched "Sasuke" on G4 back in the day, I can tell you it was way better than the over-produced American version.

The deal allows Tokyo Broadcasting System Television to license certain pieces of intellectual property — namely obstacle designs — for use at UIPM-sanctioned events, including the Olympics.

I'm excited to see this for one reason: If you were a modern pentathlon athlete at the 2024 Olympics, how the hell are you supposed to drop all of your horse training and get really good at doing Ninja Warrior obstacle courses?!

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

That's not exactly a lateral move.

Like, if they replaced freestyle swimming with breaststroke, I could understand that. But this almost feels like the NFL suddenly deciding, "Hey guys, we’re a water polo league now."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It's going to be interesting to see, and I think it's a brilliant move to take some of the obstacles that people will recognize from the various incarnations of the show.

But, for athletes, it's time to sell all your equestrian gear and pick up some parkour/CrossFit stuff.