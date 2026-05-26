FIFA faces lawsuit over plan to ban Iran's pre-revolution 'Lion and Sun' flag at 2026 World Cup stadiums

A major clash is brewing ahead of the 2026 World Cup on American soil as soccer’s unelected global governing body faces aggressive legal action for effectively bending the knee to the Iranian regime.

According to reports, FIFA plans to ban the "Lion and Sun" flag inside tournament stadiums. The green, white, and red tricolor served as Iran’s national flag before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

While the cruel, anti-American dictatorship in Tehran banned the symbol decades ago, it stands as a symbol of freedom and heated opposition to the Ayatollah’s tyranny for millions of dissidents worldwide.

FIFA defended the restriction by pointing to its stringent Stadium Code of Conduct, which outlaws objects deemed political or offensive in the name of neutrality.

FIFA REJECTS IRAN'S PUSH TO MOVE WORLD CUP MATCHES OUT OF US TO MEXICO

However, critics are blasting the organization for a brazen double standard, noting that FIFA’s guidelines explicitly allow the Palestinian flag to be flown without restriction.

The Institute for Voices of Liberty, a U.S.-based nonprofit represented by attorney Shahrokh Mokhtarzadeh, is spearheading a legal challenge, arguing that enforcing a foreign entity's speech police tactics inside the United States directly violates our sacred First Amendment protections.

After FIFA arrogantly ignored a strict three-day legal warning to reverse the policy, attorneys announced plans to file a lawsuit in either California Superior Court or U.S. District Court to block the restrictions before kickoff.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran is scheduled to open group-stage play against New Zealand on June 15 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where tens of thousands of freedom-loving Iranian-American patriots are expected in the stands.

The controversy echoes the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where fans carrying anti-regime imagery faced harassment and suppression from local authorities.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela