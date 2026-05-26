Lane Kiffin can't stop talking about Ole Miss, even while explaining why he chose LSU over Florida

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. -- What do you get when Lane Kiffin steps to a microphone in front of a group of reporters? This time it was mostly subdued, though he did finally discuss why he didn’t leave Oxford for Gainesville.

On Tuesday, amid conversations on expanding the College Football Playoff and curtailing rules in regard to governing athletics, Lane Kiffin became the center of attention once again. As athletic directors held court outside the SanDestin Theater, the LSU head coach stole some of their thunder.

You didn’t think Lane Kiffin wasn’t going to speak if given the opportunity, right?

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During his own self-imposed hiatus from social media, Kiffin still found ways to attach his name to the platforms. All by just agreeing to speak, which is not mandatory from the SEC, at their annual meetings.

After gracing Vanity Fair in recent weeks, while at the same time drumming up a firestorm with his comments about past racial tensions in Oxford hampering some recruiting, Kiffin obviously showed a lighter side. And yes, this is all part of the act.

Just as we witnessed on Tuesday evening, with a more subdued Kiffin at the podium.

Even though he has made numerous headlines over the past six months with his move from Ole Miss to LSU, there is still time before both sides take the field in Oxford, which was obviously brought up during his time at SEC spring meetings.

"I'm not even there yet, we've got a huge opener with Clemson. I've been back to Tennessee before, so I guess we have practice at it," Kiffin noted.

SEC Championship Game is a hot-button topic

Whether to continue playing the conference title game if the CFP format changes is obviously a part of the conversation that is going to draw eyes.

The problem, which Greg Sankey has pointed out, is that the SEC currently has a binding contract with ESPN to put on a yearly matchup in Atlanta. Those deals would cost a pretty penny to get out of, which is also going to ruffle some feathers.

But when the topic was brought up to Lane Kiffin on Tuesday, it didn’t take long for him to take a quick swipe at Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who also happens to be a friend.

"He can say he loves the game but did he love it when he lost his quarterback in the game?" Kiffin quipped.

Obviously, this topic is not going away any time soon, no matter what Commissioner Greg Sankey continues to say about contracts that bind the SEC. Have you seen the amount of money spent on coaching buyouts over the past ten years?

Lane Kiffin talks about not taking Florida job

If there is one thing that isn’t talked about enough, it might be the current LSU coach not moving his family to Gainesville.

At the time, when Florida and Kiffin were negotiating, the Gators were essentially the frontrunners for a short period, with AD Scott Stricklin having numerous meetings with the former Ole Miss head coach.

Lane Kiffin takes shot at Ole Miss, cites racism in recruiting gap with LSU in awkward interview

So, why did Kiffin choose LSU over Florida?

"I mean, that's a hard question. A lot goes into these decisions," Kiffin recalled. "They got a great program, it really was not about that. It was about LSU, and the belief I had in what we could do at LSU, and just how it fit. So, it really wasn't about any other program, it was about LSU.

"There was a lot that went into it, a lot of conversations. An amazing program with great tradition and history. We just weighed everything out and made a decision. You're not going to please everybody in decisions, that's impossible. At the end of the day, went to all kinds of different things and made this decision for the next chapter."

Then, just as the question about him not taking the Gators job had essentially ended, Kiffin was using Ole Miss as an example of how he couldn’t please everyone.

"Two things can be true at the same time," Lane started. "You can have had a wonderful experience, and everything you said about those six years. You needed Oxford and Ole Miss more than they needed you, and that can totally be true. Then, you can choose a new challenge and go another place. So, both those things are true."

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Wait, I thought we were talking about Florida?

I guess it really is hard for Lane Kiffin to get Ole Miss off his mind, and rightfully so.