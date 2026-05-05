Victor Wembanyama sets NBA postseason block record in the Spurs' loss to the Timberwolves

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Victor Wembanyama showed why he was the NBA's first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year.

In the San Antonio Spurs' 104-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday night at Frost Bank Center, Wembanyama recorded 12 blocks, setting an NBA postseason record. He had 11 points, 15 rebounds and 12 blocks, becoming just the third player to get a triple-double in the playoffs including blocks since the league began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

While Wembanyama starred defensively, he struggled offensively, going just 5-for-17 from the field.

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"We have to be better," Wembanyama said. "It shows up on the stat sheet. We need to figure out before 48 hours what we can do better, and I’ve got no doubt that we will. I trust us."

The Timberwolves got an unexpected boost in the win, as star guard Anthony Edwards returned from injury sooner than expected. Edwards suffered a bone bruise and hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 of the Timberwolves’ opening-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

The 24-year-old was expected to miss the first two games of the Timberwolves’ series against the Spurs but came back early.

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He scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter as Minnesota held on to hand San Antonio only its second loss in its last 17 series openers at home. Edwards said he knows his presence helps calm his teammates.

"I know for a fact, just me being out there, it calms everybody down," Edwards said. "Not saying there’s any pressure on any of my teammates, but it takes pressure off of everybody just knowing that I’m out there, I’m available to play, yeah. And just doing what I do best, just trying to put the ball in the hoop."

Timberwolves guard Mike Conley said no one expected Edwards back so soon.

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"Nobody expected him to play," Timberwolves veteran Mike Conley said. "It was just his level of commitment to the game. Not just to the game, but to his teammates. It showed a lot."

Edwards' return helped propel the Timberwolves past the Spurs despite Wembanyama’s superb defensive effort.

The Spurs will look to bounce back in Game 2 when they play the Timberwolves on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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