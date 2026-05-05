Stefon Diggs found not guilty on strangulation and assault charges, now eyes NFL free agency

The American criminal court system is about proving someone is guilty because, otherwise, they should be found not guilty. And that's apparently how it was for Stefon Diggs on Tuesday.

In a classic case of he-said, she-said, the burden of proof was on the state to prove he did indeed choke and assault his female chef last Dec. 2, as she claimed to the police and on the stand during the two-day trial.

The burden of proof was obviously not met based on the jury's verdict.

On count one -- strangulation or suffocation: Not guilty.

On count two -- assault and battery: Not guilty.

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"Jurors, I told you during this trial and in my instructions the verdict was your responsibility and your responsibility alone," Judge Jeanmarie Carroll said in open court following the reading of the verdict. "Jurors, I want to thank each of you for your careful attention and service throughout this trial.

"This case has involved a heightened level of attention. Despite that, you have remained focused on the evidence presented in this courtroom and the law as I instructed you."

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And, look, this verdict doesn't mean Diggs didn't have a fit of rage and actually grabbed and possibly even locked Mila Adams in some sort of chokehold when he confronted her in her room that December night last year. But there was simply no proof.

No photos to show injuries.

No video of the alleged assault.

No eyewitness.

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Nothing but his word against her word. And his word, as articulated by his lawyer, was that nothing happened. No nuance. No handsy contact.

Nothing.

It also didn't help the prosecution that Adams was not a great witness on the stand -- admitting she deleted texts, admitting she and Diggs had a sexual relationship before she was hired as his chef, and encountering other troubles with testimony that drew the ire of Carroll, who at one point threatened to strike all her testimony.

So Diggs, who did not testify, is free. The NFL, which has been monitoring the trial, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment on whether Diggs is now clear of the league's personal conduct policy.

But it would be logical for that to happen.

And he's a free agent.

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The New England Patriots released Diggs in March as a salary cap savings move. Surely, the fact a trial in Dedham, miles away from Gillette Stadium, didn't help convince the team to perhaps adjust the wide receiver's contract and keep him.

And in the months since that release, Diggs has gone unsigned.

That is expected to change now that the shadow of these ugly allegations go mostly away.

It's unclear how much Diggs still has in the proverbial tank but his resume includes the fact he was a 1,000-yard receiver last season. Again.

Diggs has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in seven of the last eight seasons. But that doesn't mean he'll have tons of teams vying for his services.

Diggs, 32, is frankly something of an enigma. Despite his production, the Bills, Texans and Patriots have all moved on from him after just one year the past three seasons. His next team will be his fourth team in four years.

Having said that, the Chiefs, Patriots, Dolphins, Saints, Raiders and maybe even the Steelers could use wide receiver help. The Raiders wide receiver room is a who's not who among NFL players.

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The top of the Las Vegas WR depth chart features Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech. That's not exactly a lot to offer Kirk Cousins and first-round pick Fernando Mendoza by way of help on the outside.

Diggs is probably well past the days of getting a big contract. Whatever team that now shows interest in him will probably be offering what is ultimately a one-year deal without a ton of guaranteed money.

FOLLOW ARMANDO SALGUERO ON X: @ARMANDOSALGUERO