NBA star places $36,000 bet on outsider LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt winning heated race

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma is betting big that LA will change its ways.

Kuzma added some intrigue to next week’s nonpartisan primary, placing a $36,000 bet that former "The Hills" reality star Spencer Pratt will pull off an upset victory and become the next mayor of Los Angeles. With the June 2 vote just days away, Kuzma, who won a championship with the Lakers in 2020, is backing Pratt’s campaign.

When criticized for throwing his support behind Pratt, Kuzma responded on X: "LA has been cooked since Covid what am I missing lol."

Kuzma, 30, was drafted by the Lakers and spent four seasons with the franchise.

For voters frustrated with the status quo, Spencer Pratt has positioned himself as an outsider candidate promising changes to local government and a tougher approach to public safety.

Since launching his campaign, Pratt has also received support from President Trump and Lakers minority owner Jeanie Buss.

JEANIE BUSS MAKES MAX DONATION TO SPENCER PRATT LA MAYORAL CAMPAIGN

Pratt launched his campaign in January after losing his Pacific Palisades home in the 2025 wildfires.

Frustrated with city leadership and emergency response failures, Pratt entered the race determined to unseat incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

WATCH: LEFT-WING LA MAYOR FACES REALITY TV CHALLENGER’S BLUNT TAKEDOWNS IN HEATED MAYORAL DEBATE

Pratt has continued to gain traction by tapping into voter frustration over crime, city spending and Los Angeles’ ongoing homelessness crisis. But rather than fading as a novelty candidate, Pratt has continued drawing attention with his unique campaign style and repeated criticism of City Hall.

Pratt has routinely targeted Bass, mockingly referring to her as "Karen Basura" while criticizing what he describes as failed progressive policies that have contributed to the city’s decline.

While attending the Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano event at the Intuit Dome, Pratt spoke with OutKick about his campaign and reform plans.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m going to make LA safe," Pratt said.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela