Dak Prescott reunites with ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos to celebrate daughter's first birthday

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reunited with ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday, months after the couple called off their planned Italian wedding amid allegations of infidelity.

Ramos, 32, posted a carousel of photos to Instagram over the weekend that included photos of the NFL quarterback and their two children, MJ and Aurora.

"My A-Rawr-A! A little smile that can light up a whole city," the caption of the post read.

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"The happiest girl with the sweetest soul who loves on her sister and anyone in her presence so effortlessly. I love you more than I’ll ever be able to put in words. Happy 1st Birthday, Rora girl. You changed my life forever and you’ll always be mommy’s baby."

The couple first got engaged in October 2024, and they have two daughters together. They were planning a luxurious wedding in Lake Como, Italy, for April 10 when they suddenly broke up in March.

Ramos allegedly called off the wedding over Prescott’s "ongoing infidelity issues," a source familiar with the situation told Page Six. Ramos reportedly believed that Prescott talked to other women during their relationship and stayed with him, hoping he would change his ways.

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Prescott and Ramos sent a joint note to their wedding guests announcing "the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding," according to TMZ Sports’ reporting at the time.

Ramos’ post is the first since the couple split to include Prescott.

He was noticeably absent from a sunset beach photo shoot with their daughters that she posted to her social media in late March and again in a Mother’s Day post.

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"Feeling so so grateful in this season of life," she wrote earlier this month.