Patriots stars eligible to help team clinch top seed in playoffs despite heinous allegations, NFL says

Two members of the New England Patriots are eligible to play in what could be a top-seed clincher this weekend despite allegations made against them earlier this week.

Stefon Diggs allegedly strangled his female chef over money earlier this month. The woman told police Diggs "smacked her across the face," that she tried to push him away and then he "tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck."

Just one day after the allegations against Diggs came to light, it was revealed that Christian Barmore allegedly assaulted a woman he was in a relationship with in August.

As the league and the Patriots wait for the legal process to play out, the league said both Diggs and Barmore are eligible to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

"There is no change to the status of Diggs or Barmore. Both are eligible to play at this time," the league said in a statement.

"Pursuant to the Personal Conduct Policy (attached), consideration for placement on the Commissioner Exempt List may be considered following formal charges in the form of an indictment by a grand jury, the filing of charges by a prosecutor, or an arraignment in a criminal court."

Head coach Mike Vrabel brushed aside any potential "distractions" when asked if he was "disappointed" about the allegations.

"Well, I would say not disappointing at all. I think that these are allegations," Vrabel said. "It’s things that we have to handle, and every day there are distractions, some are smaller than others. I’m confident that we’ll focus on the Dolphins, and those two individuals … will be able to handle the ongoing legal process."

Barmore allegedly grabbed the victim's phone while she was trying to leave his residence. The alleged victim then "intended to open the door and scream for help, but Christian grabbed her before she could and threw her to the floor." Barmore then allegedly grabbed the victim by the shirt near her neck. Barmore also allegedly told the victim he would have his cousin "f--- [her] up."

David Meier is representing both players and released a statement after Diggs' allegations became public.

"Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated and were never investigated — because they did not occur. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: They are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law."

When Barmore's allegations became public Wednesday, Meier said, "We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate that no criminal conduct took place. Based on the facts and the law, we expect that this personal matter will be resolved in the near future, and both parties will move forward together."

Barmore was charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member.

