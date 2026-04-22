Influencer accusing Stefon Diggs of sexual assault wants NFL star to fork over his financial records

The legal battle between Stefon Diggs and the influencer who accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting him just took another turn. Now, the wide receiver could be forced to open his books.

Christopher Blake Griffith, the social media personality at the center of the case, is asking a judge to force Diggs to hand over his financial records as part of the ongoing dispute.

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According to new court filings, Griffith’s legal team filed a motion to compel Diggs to produce evidence showing how the allegations have impacted him financially. Griffith claims Diggs has been dragging his feet in the discovery process.

The NFL star "does not get to sue and hide," Griffith’s attorney said

Griffith’s team also accuses Diggs of trying to block the discovery process, saying he is attempting to "obstruct any discovery" and "can’t have it both ways."

STEFON DIGGS SUES INFLUENCER WHO ACCUSED HIM OF DRUGGING, SEXUAL ASSAULT

Griffith claims the All-Pro receiver "drugged and sexually assaulted" him on May 22, 2023, and "conspired" to have him killed to "suppress his gay/bisexual secrets from becoming exposed."

In October, Diggs filed a defamation lawsuit against Griffith, accusing the influencer of fabricating the allegations for attention. In that lawsuit, Diggs claimed Griffith "intentionally and knowingly lied for online clout," and that the accusations caused serious damage to his reputation.

Griffith, meanwhile, has doubled down in a countersuit, maintaining that he was the victim and accusing Diggs of trying to silence him through legal action.

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Now, the fight is shifting toward finances, with Griffith seeking proof that Diggs actually suffered the damages he claims.

It’s just the latest legal headache for Diggs, who is also dealing with a separate case involving his former personal chef. In that matter, he has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation, and misdemeanor assault and battery, after police accused him of striking and choking the woman during a financial dispute.