Celtics guard Jaylen Brown challenges ESPN's Stephen A Smith to a debate at Harvard or MIT

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has challenged ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith to a live debate. Yes, this is an actual headline in 2026.

At first, the feud between Brown and Smith was pretty funny. The two took jabs at one another across various media platforms, including television, X (formerly Twitter), and Twitch.

It seemed a little fake, given Smith's propensity for getting into beefs with famous NBA players. The feuds often feel performative, but seem to drive public attention to Smith. He's previously quarreled with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and Draymond Green.

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This one started because Smith appeared on ESPN's "First Take" and criticized Brown for calling the 2025-26 season his "favorite" even though the Celtics lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only did they lose, but the second-seeded Celtics blew a 3-1 series lead against the seventh-seeded 76ers.

Brown fired back, Smith fired back, Brown fired back, Smith fired back, and on and on it went.

For those who thought it was over, you are very wrong. Brown decided to throw down one final challenge. On a recent Twitch stream, Brown brought up his feud with Smith, again.

"Listen, I'm not even really focused on Stephen A.," Brown said, according to Celtics Wire. "I'm really focused on the industry that he represents. Obviously I have my quarrels with Stephen A, but I also have my quarrels with the industry in itself. Stephen A. is the face of the industry and his willingness to serve his higher ups is a major cause for concern, and it's caused frustration, but it ain't even really about him."

Then, Brown proceeded to challenge Smith to a live debate.

"Why don't we have a live audience debate, traditional media versus us athletes? And let's do a live debate in front of a live streamed audience at a mutual location like a Harvard or MIT and let's talk about it. Let's see who come out on top. Should be easy. Should be a piece of cake," Brown snarkily added.

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Brown even had some suggestions of where the debate could be held.

"Mainstream traditional media versus the athlete. Let's set it up. Harvard, MIT, live and let's see who comes out on top. You know where to find me. We know where to contact my team. Let's set up a live debate at a mutual location and let's talk about it. Traditional vs. untraditional. Mainstream media vs. the dumb jock. Let's see who comes out on top," Brown concluded.

Honestly, with the current state of elite universities like MIT and Harvard, a debate between an NBA star and an NBA analyst seems perfect.

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But what exactly would the two debate? That part was never made clear.

And that's perhaps the funniest aspect of the whole thing. When I was growing up, people challenged each other to fight. Have a problem with someone? Fine, settle it "outside." It's fascinating that challenging someone to debate is seemingly much more common in these public feuds than physical altercations.

Perhaps that means society is evolving and people are using their words instead of their fists. As for this actual debate between Smith and Brown, it probably won't happen.

But if it does, yeah, I'll watch. And so will you.