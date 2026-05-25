Emmanuel Acho says it was 'pretty stupid' for Jaxson Dart to introduce President Trump

Jim Harbaugh has yet to coach his first game with the New York Giants, and already his new organization has become the center of discussion in the NFL.

Few stories have generated as much interest and conversation as Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introducing President Donald Trump at a recent speech. Not just because Dart was obviously making a public statement of support for President Trump, but because of teammate Abdul Carter's reaction to it.

Carter posted that he thought it was "AI," because he couldn't believe Dart would do such a thing. While Carter and Dart have since spoken and mended whatever disagreements they might have had, the debate over Dart's decision has continued.

Many have pointed out that many athletes or coaches have come out in favor of Democratic Party candidates or issues with zero condemnation or accusations of "dividing" the locker room. Steph Curry, LeBron James, Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich and Doc Rivers as just a few examples. Thomas Booker IV, a defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, quite literally led the "Athletes for Harris" group trying to get Harris elected. Surprisingly, that received little attention.

GIANTS STAR ABDUL CARTER TAKES ISSUE WITH TEAMMATE JAXSON DART INTRODUCING TRUMP AT NEW YORK RALLY

Well, you can add former NFL player and current commentator Emmanuel Acho to the list of public figures to avoid dealing with that contradiction.

Acho, in a new video posted to X, said there should be an "uncomfortable conversation" about Dart and Carter.

"It’s time to have an uncomfortable conversation about what the hell is going on in New York," Acho started. "Jaxson Dart, the quarterback, supporting President Donald Trump?!?

"He’s allowed to do that, he’s a citizen. If Jaxson Dart is allowed to support Donald Trump, then his teammate is allowed to have his grievances with him doing that," he said.

"Here is my issue," he continued. "Jaxson Dart, you know how several of your brothers, your teammates, your friends, your ride or dies, how they might feel about this individual. I don’t think there is a lot of wisdom or disarmament in very publicly supporting an individual who many of your teammates felt offended by."

"So Jaxson Dart, yes, you can do whatever the hell you want, but I don’t think it’s a wise decision without consulting some of your teammates," Acho added.

JEMELE HILL TRIES USING THE RACE CARD TO DEFEND ABDUL CARTER FOR CRITICIZING JAXSON DART AND TRUMP

Towards the end of his video, Acho then said it was "pretty stupid" for Dart to make this statement given the "reaction" it would cause.

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"Was it pretty stupid, given the reaction it will cause to his other brothers that are humans and have human emotions? Absolutely, I don't think it was wise."

He did also criticize Carter for speaking out publicly, but the issue here is that none of the athletes who speak up for Democrats run into the same problems. Does Acho care if LeBron or Booker divide the locker room? No, of course not, because supporting Kamala Harris is not seen as divisive among those on the left. Of course Carter and Dart are allowed to vote for, or speak out in favor of, anyone they want. As are LeBron, Curry and Kerr. But when right-leaning commentators have said that they are dividing viewers and alienating potential fans, they're lambasted by the left.

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Now though, it's Dart who's divisive. Why didn't Acho point out that Carter publicly coming out against Donald Trump could be equally divisive? Because supporting Democrats is never cause for disagreement, only Republicans. And particularly Trump.

As always, when the left sets their rules, there's nothing they hate more than being forced to play by them.