Soccer goalie delivers brutal haymaker to opponent in wild brawl in Spanish league

A brutal brawl broke out during a La Liga 2 match in Spain on Sunday.

Zaragoza and Huesca were in the final minutes of their match when Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada shoved Huesca defender Jorge Pulido to the ground. Andrada was addressing the official in the middle of the pitch when Pulido came over to talk to him.

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Andrada was given his second yellow card of the match at the time. After the shove, he was shown a red card as members from both teams tried to get rising temperatures under control.

Andrada then made a break for Pulido and hit him with a brutal right hand. Pulido went down and players from both teams swarmed the 6-foot-4 goalie.

Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jimenéz and Zaragoza’s Dani Tasende were also sent off after the fight.

Huesca eventually won the match, 1-0.

Andrada released a statement through the club’s social media, apologizing for his actions.

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"I really regret what happened," he said, via The Athletic. "It’s not a good image for the club, for the people or for a professional like me. I really regret it. Throughout my career, I’ve only been sent off once (before) when I handled the ball outside the area and you can see from my career path that it was an extreme situation where I crossed the line and I reacted like that.

"But I really regret it and I wouldn’t do it again because I know I’m a public figure, a professional with a career of many years. I also said sorry to Jorge Pulido because we’re colleagues and it was an action from me where I disconnected in that moment. I’m here for the consequences from the league or, if they want me to go and give explanations, I’m available for that."

Huesca accepted Andrada’s apology and condemned the fight.

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La Liga 2 is the second-tier division of La Liga. Huesca is 19th in the table and Zaragoza is 21st.