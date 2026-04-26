Liberals melt down after learning PGA Tour is returning to Trump-owned golf course

The fifth PGA Tour signature event of the year will be contested next week, as the new-look Cadillac Championship heads to Trump National Doral in Miami, Fla. The tournament has been on the calendar for nearly a year, but for the non-golf fans out there, it's a new opportunity to bash an organization for doing literally anything involving the president.

Next week's Cadillac Championship marks the first time the Tour has held an event at Trump Doral since 2016. The WGC-Cadillac Championship was hosted at Doral from 2007 to 2016, but the event was moved to Mexico City in 2017, President Trump's first year in the Oval Office. The Trump Organization purchased the property for $150 million in 2012.

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The PGA Tour's history at Doral and the event's announcement in July 2025 are being overshadowed by some of the folks just now learning the details, and many are not happy.

As the tournament's field was finalized on Friday evening, the PGA Tour Communications X account shared the list of players who will be teeing it up in the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The post included Trump's name, which led to folks who would otherwise never see the post share some unhinged replies.

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It's worth emphasizing that these are reactions to a list of names participating in a sporting event on a piece of land that happens to be owned by the president's organization.

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Doral is widely regarded as one of the best, most difficult golf courses in the country and should be a stern test for some of the top players in the world, including Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, who will be teeing it up in Miami.

Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg are among the biggest names who have opted to skip out on the signature event. They'll all have another signature opportunity the very next week, however, with the Tour heading to the Truist Championship.

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One could easily argue that the PGA Tour deserves criticism on the topic of signature events, but moaning about where they're held is ridiculous.

Next week's Truist Championship will be the sixth signature event of the year, and with the PGA Championship taking place the following week, the overkill of the Tour's biggest events is very real.