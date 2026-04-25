Perhaps the most compelling moment of the 2026 NFL Draft came in the final round, when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected running back Eli Heidenreich and the pick was announced to the hometown crowd gathered at the event.

The excitement, palpable from the moment Heidenreich was shown on camera, wasn’t because he’s an accomplished college running back. Nor was it because his athletic ability has scouts comparing him to San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey — only bigger and stronger.

The crowd went nuts because Heidenreich played for the United States Naval Academy.

And having waited for three days in the NFL's green room backstage, Heidenreich emerged in his Full Dress Blue uniform worn by midshipmen at formal functions.

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Heidenreich put on a Steelers cap and saluted. Soon after, he hugged NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and took official photos with a Steelers helmet.

The crowd went bonkers.

"That excitement with Eli," Steelers general manager Omar Khan said, "I mean, I wasn't expecting to see that on TV and you can't help but get emotional when you saw that at the end. But truly, truly, truly awesome ..."

The NFL, being the public relations steamroller it is, decided to milk the moment for everything it was worth. League handlers gave Heidenreich a chance to walk through the crowd and dap up the adoring fans.

Then they brought Heidenreich to the ESPN set for an interview.

That’s right: the 230th overall pick — an otherwise routine pick in the final round — was treated like royalty, perhaps because fans understood that the United States and its Navy and other military forces are conducting operations in the Middle East.

Oh, yeah, did we mention Heidenreich is from Pittsburgh?

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This script just keeps getting upgrades with every rewrite.

Heidenreich is scheduled to graduate from the Naval Academy in May. Had the NFL not come through as a possibility, he planned to start his five-year commitment to serve as an officer in the Marine Corps.

But Heidenreich understood that commitment would wait when, earlier in the seventh round, he got calls from teams wanting to sign him as an undrafted free agent.

"I actually committed to a team," Heidenreich said.

Then the Steelers called to tell him about their plans to pick him.

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So he will initiate a 10-year service contract with the Marine Corps that will allow him to defer his service while he pursues his professional football career.

"I'm thankful that they gave me this opportunity," Heidenreich said. "I initially committed to them for five years of service afterward, but they're allowing me the opportunity to go out and pursue this football career first and give my service later. So, I'm thankful for that.

"But to be able to represent them — the United States Marine Corps, the United States Navy, I mean, just the military as a whole — it's an honor and something I don't take lightly."

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Heidenreich comes from great stock. His grandfather, Chris Heidenreich, was a naval officer, and his uncle, Chip Heidenreich, served as a corpsman with the Marines.

And now Eli Heidenreich, among the best of what this latter American generation has to offer, carries on the family tradition.

But only after he gives professional football a chance.

"I'm grateful," Heidenreich said, "that I have the opportunity to be able to go out and do that in the NFL."

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