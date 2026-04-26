Lane Kiffin fails miserably while trying to troll two former teams he walked out on

In the college football coaching world, nobody plays the social media game better than Lane Kiffin. Depending on who you ask, it's either his greatest superpower or the biggest knock against him.

Most would have to agree that his latest social media endeavor was a swing and a miss.

Kiffin, who shares more motivational quotes and messages on X than your chronically online, middle-aged aunt, opted to tag the official football accounts of Ole Miss and Tennessee on Saturday with his latest.

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Kiffin wrote, "Think about this for a second," with a photo of a quote that read, "Imagine how boring your life would be if you didn't have me to annoy you."

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On the surface, the 50-year-old multimillionaire head coach of LSU getting petty online on a random Saturday in late April is an odd move. When you add in the fact that Kiffin walked away from head coaching jobs at Tennessee in 2010 and Ole Miss just a handful of months ago, the behavior goes from odd to legitimately unhinged.

Kiffin left Ole Miss days before the program's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, which immediately took him from being a man who many believed deserved a statue in Oxford to leaping Tommy Tuberville as the most hated man in the history of the Rebels' football program.

While Kiffin got what he wanted out of the post on X, which was hours of endless engagement, he still took some serious and relatively justified heat from folks online.

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Kiffin is entering his first season as the head coach of the Tigers, but expectations in Baton Rouge are already tremendously high for his year-one LSU squad in large part due to the success he had at Ole Miss, one of the Tigers' most bitter rivals in the SEC.

LSU will travel to Ole Miss on Sept. 19 and to Tennessee on Nov. 21 this upcoming season. To say both programs, but even more so both fan bases, want revenge against their former coach would be quite the understatement.