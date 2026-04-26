Wayne Gretzky's 1988 Stanley Cup Final jersey sells for $2.8M, setting an all-time hockey record

The most expensive hockey jersey ever sold now belongs to Wayne Gretzky. And that’s probably how it should be.

The jersey Gretzky wore during Game 4 of the 1988 Stanley Cup Final just sold for a staggering $2,806,000, setting a new all-time record for a hockey jersey.

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That same jersey — worn during his final championship run with the Edmonton Oilers — had previously held the record, selling for $1.452 million back in 2022.

Not anymore.

This isn’t just any game-worn sweater, either. It was worn during Gretzky’s final Stanley Cup run in 1988. Photo-matching later confirmed he wore it in multiple games, including Games 1 and 4 of the Final. It’s tied to one of the strangest moments in NHL history.

Game 4 against the Boston Bruins was famously canceled mid-game due to a power outage at Boston Garden with the score tied 3-3.

Two days later, the teams replayed the game, and the Oilers closed it out with a 6-3 win to complete the sweep and secure Gretzky’s fourth and final Stanley Cup.

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He finished that postseason with 43 points in 19 games and took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

But wait, there’s more.

This jersey is also connected to another milestone. Gretzky wore it in a March 1, 1988, game where he recorded his 1,050th career assist, passing Gordie Howe for the NHL record at the time.

By the time he retired in 1999, Gretzky had piled up 1,963 assists — still 700+ more than any player in NHL history.

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Shortly after that 1988 Cup run, Gretzky was traded to the Los Angeles Kings. He went on to play 20 seasons in the NHL before retiring in 1999, when he was immediately inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame with the waiting period waived.

And now, nearly three decades later, he’s still setting records.