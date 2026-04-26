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Wayne Gretzky's 1988 Stanley Cup Final jersey sells for $2.8M, setting an all-time hockey record

Game 4 against the Bruins was famously canceled mid-game due to a power outage with the score tied 3-3

By Amber Harding OutKick
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The most expensive hockey jersey ever sold now belongs to Wayne Gretzky. And that’s probably how it should be.

The jersey Gretzky wore during Game 4 of the 1988 Stanley Cup Final just sold for a staggering $2,806,000, setting a new all-time record for a hockey jersey. 

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That same jersey — worn during his final championship run with the Edmonton Oilers — had previously held the record, selling for $1.452 million back in 2022. 

Not anymore.

Wayne Gretzky skating on ice wearing Edmonton Oilers uniform

Wayne Gretzky skates on the ice before a game at Skyreach Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, in 1988. Gretzky played for the Edmonton Oilers from 1979 to 1988. (Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

This isn’t just any game-worn sweater, either. It was worn during Gretzky’s final Stanley Cup run in 1988. Photo-matching later confirmed he wore it in multiple games, including Games 1 and 4 of the Final. It’s tied to one of the strangest moments in NHL history.

Game 4 against the Boston Bruins was famously canceled mid-game due to a power outage at Boston Garden with the score tied 3-3. 

Two days later, the teams replayed the game, and the Oilers closed it out with a 6-3 win to complete the sweep and secure Gretzky’s fourth and final Stanley Cup.

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He finished that postseason with 43 points in 19 games and took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Wayne Gretzky and Edmonton Oilers team holding Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy

Wayne Gretzky, coach Glen Sather, owner Peter Pocklington, and the Edmonton Oilers celebrate winning the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Northlands Coliseum in Edmonton, Canada, on May 26, 1988. (David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated)

But wait, there’s more.

This jersey is also connected to another milestone. Gretzky wore it in a March 1, 1988, game where he recorded his 1,050th career assist, passing Gordie Howe for the NHL record at the time.

By the time he retired in 1999, Gretzky had piled up 1,963 assists — still 700+ more than any player in NHL history.

Wayne Gretzky speaking to media at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Wayne Gretzky speaks with the media after the game between the Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on April 4, 2025. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

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Shortly after that 1988 Cup run, Gretzky was traded to the Los Angeles Kings. He went on to play 20 seasons in the NHL before retiring in 1999, when he was immediately inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame with the waiting period waived. 

And now, nearly three decades later, he’s still setting records.

Amber Harding is a writer for OutKick.

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