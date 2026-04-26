Mavericks star Klay Thompson faces cheating allegations by his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson probably thought he could just hang out and enjoy the offseason after his team whiffed on the playoffs by a mile, but he's got some off-court drama to deal with.

Thompson has been dating Megan Thee Stallion since last summer, but on Friday, the rapper decided it was time to break up.

The only thing is that she did it on social media and hurled some big-time accusations at him.

So much for a quiet couple of weeks in Cancun...

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Megan Thee Stallion hopped on social media and let 'er rip in her Instagram Stories, really putting Thompson on blast.

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet,'" she wrote. "Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'????

"b--h I need a REAL break after this one... bye yall'

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Whoa... Megan Thee Stallion, tell us how you really feel!

I'm no relationship expert, but I know it's never good to have your lady fire off something like that.

Not long after, Ms. Thee Stallion gave a statement to Page Six in which she stated, in no uncertain terms, that she and Thompson are donezo.

"I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward," she said.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

"I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

Uh-oh... the 2026-27 NBA season can't come soon enough for at least one person.

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Things seemed all right as recently as a month ago, according to reports, and in February, he coughed up some serious bread for a tropical vacation and a Bentley for her 31st birthday (because one of those things wasn't enough, apparently).

It's a shame to see things end like this, but at least they decided to call it a day before bringing a bunch of little Thee Stallions into it.