Premier League star gets red card after slapping teammate in face during match

A bizarre moment occurred between two Premier League teammates on Monday night that ended with one of them getting sent off.

The incident occurred between Everton players Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane in the 13th minute against Manchester United. Gueye and Keane were arguing after Gueye turned the ball over, leading to a shot from Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

Gueye and Keane were in each other’s faces, leading to Keane shoving Gueye, who then slapped Keane in the face in response. Referee Tony Harrington showed Gueye a red card and the midfielder was sent back to the locker room.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and winger Illiman Ndiaye intervened and were able to get Gueye away from the situation.

"The referee’s call of red card to Gueye for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by VAR — with the action deemed to be a clear strike to the face of Keane," the Premier League match center wrote on social media.

Fernandes was able to get the shot off after Gueye had corralled the ball in the penalty area. He passed it into space, likely thinking Keane would send it down the field. Keane didn’t and Fernandes got the shot off.

The veteran Manchester United player failed to score, but the shot was enough to set Keane off.

Everton, somehow, managed to recover from the brouhaha and go up 1-0 in the 29th minute thanks to a goal from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Everton was 11th in the table before the match. Manchester United was 10th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.