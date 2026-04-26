Morgan Riddle has gone from Wimbledon star to 'World's Best Ex-Girlfriend' after Taylor Fritz split

It’s a tough day for love and for the sport of tennis. Tennis star Taylor Fritz and his influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle have reportedly called it quits.

The couple’s run at the top of the sport, him a top tennis star and her the top WAG in the game, has ended after almost six years together, according to People.

Riddle became a household name during Wimbledon back in 2022 as she grabbed attention cheering her boyfriend on as Fritz’s battle with Rafael Nadal. She leaned into the WAG life, documenting life as a tennis girlfriend on social media, and he didn’t let it distract him.

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The lights never seemed too bright for her and she even stuffed older tennis WAGs critical of her capitalizing on Fritz’s success into a locker. She wasn’t a head down in the box kind of a girlfriend and became "The Most Famous Woman in Men’s Tennis" because of her approach.

Now, Riddle has given herself the title of "World's Best Ex Girlfriend" in an Instagram post that includes, among other breakup clues, her wearing a t-shirt with those words on it.

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It was posted on Saturday as People shared what they had been told by their sources about the end of tennis's power couple. One said, according to the outlet, "After nearly six years together, Riddle ended the relationship with the tennis star."

Another told them that "the split was mutual."

The rumors of trouble in paradise started in early April when a post, that Riddle shot down, stated that Fritz had dumped her first surfaced. That was followed by another rumor that the tennis star was seen on a dating app.

Pour one out for tennis. Let’s be honest here, Fritz and Riddle are going to be fine, but who is going to pick up the slack for the sport following her departure?

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Is there someone out there ready to fill her shoes? Does Fritz end up with another lady who refuses to stay head down in the box? Does Riddle fall for another tennis player?

It could be a big summer for someone who wants to step up for tennis.