Canadiens' coach Martin St. Louis says a certain classic sitcom is his key to unwinding after games

There are few things in sports that are as intense as the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and that can make it hard to get some proper shuteye.

Fortunately, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis has a secret weapon when it comes to catching some Z's during the playoffs.

That secret weapon? Some good old-fashioned "Seinfeld" reruns.

The Habs are locked in a tight opening-round series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, which they currently lead 2-1.

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However, every single game has gone beyond regulation, which means those games are not only intense, but they're ending a bit later than normal.

On Saturday — the day after the Canadiens took Game 3 in overtime by a score of 3-2 thanks to a Lane Hutson game winner — a reporter asked St. Louis if he had any secrets for catching a good night's sleep after a game like the one they had just wrapped up.

"I can't tell you all my tricks," the Hockey Hall of Famer said with a laugh. "I watch Seinfeld."

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I was always a Marty St. Louis fan way back to his Tampa days, even before I knew about his sitcom tastes.

I'm not going to say it would devastate me to learn he was a "Friends" guy... but I don't know how to finish that sentence.

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"I mean, I've watched "Seinfeld" — what is there? Nine seasons?" St. Louis continued (and there are nine seasons, by the way). "I've probably watched it four times in a row. To me, "Seinfeld" is the show that makes me disconnect from everything. It's a show about nothing, so you can just think about nothing, and you don't even have to watch it, you can just listen to it because you know the characters... so it's easy to fall asleep.

"For me, "Seinfeld" makes me disconnect. So, here we go, try "Seinfeld."