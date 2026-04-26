Pittsburgh breaks NFL Draft attendance record, but it might only stand for one year

Pittsburgh didn’t just host the NFL Draft. It hosted the exact kind of three-day football festival the league has been chasing for years, and it did it on a massive scale. The 2026 draft footprint stretched across Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium (still Heinz Field in the hearts of civilized people) and by the end of the weekend, the city had hosted one of the biggest football parties in human history.

The final attendance number was absurd: 805,000 fans over three days, per the league's entry count. That broke the all-time draft record and moved Pittsburgh past Detroit’s 775,000 from 2024. Pittsburgh also set a Round 1 record with more than 320,000 fans on Thursday night alone.

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Before the event, NFL officials and event organizers projected Pittsburgh would welcome 500,000 to 700,000 fans. Instead, it blew past the high end of that range and climbed above Green Bay and Nashville, which each drew about 600,000 in 2025 and 2019, respectively.

At this point, the NFL is not even pretending the draft is about the handful of prospects sitting in the green room. Pittsburgh had 16 prospects attend in person, but the real stars were the fans flooding the North Shore and Point State Park. That's not a complaint, either. The league figured out that turning the draft into an outdoor festival is better business, better television and, frankly, better for the cities that get to host it.

So now the obvious question is whether any city can actually take this thing to 1 million.

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Most cities? No. Not even close. The NFL has held the draft in 10 different cities since leaving New York following the 2014 version. Pittsburgh set the record with 805,000 attendees, meaning 1 million would require the most-attended draft to increase attendance by nearly 25%.

But 1 million people is not just a big number; it would push the NFL Draft into a new stratosphere with regard to public events. To get there, a city needs a gigantic outdoor footprint, real tourism appeal, public transit, adequate hotel inventory, and a backdrop that makes people want to show up even if their team is picking 24th and taking an offensive lineman.

There is one city that feels like it has a chance, and the NFL already has it lined up. The 2027 draft is headed to Washington, D.C., where the event is scheduled to use the National Mall and Pennsylvania Avenue. In the official announcement and White House event around it, Roger Goodell said the league believes attendance will be "well over a million" over three days, and Commanders owner Josh Harris said he believes the event will get over a million people.

That's why Pittsburgh’s impressive record might not last more than a year. The National Mall is a different animal from a normal downtown draft footprint. If the weather cooperates and the setup works the way the league believes it can, D.C. has a legitimate shot to become the first seven-figure NFL Draft city.

That's an important caveat, though.

Weather in the northeast in April is notoriously unpredictable. Rain, and even snow (or just freezing temperatures), are not out of the question and could quickly put a damper on the hopes of a record-breaking performance.

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Beyond D.C., the list gets very short. Remember that the league wants the NFL Draft in cities that have an NFL franchise and, generally, are unlikely to host a Super Bowl. A city like Los Angeles might be able to do it, based on sheer volume and perfect weather, but LA is a frequent Super Bowl host.

Nashville is still the blueprint for pure draft atmosphere and drew more than 600,000 when it hosted in 2019. Philadelphia’s 2017 event pulled 250,000 and helped prove the outdoor model could work in the first place. Green Bay then showed that even the league’s smallest market could hit 600,000-plus if the event is built the right way. Those are enormous numbers. But they also show just how hard 1 million really is.

So yes, Pittsburgh broke the record. And yes, a city can probably surpass 1 million.

But the answer is not "any city."

Right now, it looks like that city is the capital of the United States. Will it happen?

Fortunately, fans only have to wait one year to find out.