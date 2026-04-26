OutKick

Egregious late hit results in UFL player being ejected in wild scene

Trey Dean and Elijah Badger both played for the Gators before ending up on opposing UFL squads this season

By Mark Harris OutKick
close
Nobody In The NFL Believes The Mike Vrabel Counseling Announcement | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich Video

Nobody In The NFL Believes The Mike Vrabel Counseling Announcement | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich

Armando Salguero joined the show and revealed that nobody in the NFL is buying the story from Mike Vrabel about seeking counseling during the NFL draft on Saturday. He finds the story suspicious and so do many others

Trey Dean and Elijah Badger both suited up for the Florida Gators during their college careers, but Dean made it crystal clear that there is absolutely no love lost between the two as they squared off in the UFL on Saturday.

With Dean's St. Louis Battlehawks already dominating Badger's Orlando Storm 25-0 early on in the third quarter of the UFL tilt, Badger caught a routine pass beyond the first-down marker before being bumped out of bounds. It appeared as if the play was over with Badger standing a couple of feet out of bounds, but Dean had other plans.

DEAN BLANDINO ANNOUNCES UFL OVERTIME RULE CHANGE

UFL logo displayed on the field at Alamodome in San Antonio

The UFL logo is displayed on the field before the game between the Memphis Showboats and the San Antonio Brahmas at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on May 16, 2025. (Tim Heitman/UFL/Getty Images)

Not only did Dean deliver a hit multiple seconds after the whistle was blown on a player very clearly standing out of bounds, but he also lowered his shoulder. This wasn't an aggressive shove or chest bump; this was a full-blown, body-launching tackle on a player standing still.

Dean was ejected from the game seconds later, which was undoubtedly the right decision by officials. Badger, meanwhile, remained in the game and went on to catch four passes, including a touchdown, as Orlando managed to score 17 unanswered points in the second half to make the contest mighty competitive.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

St. Louis Battlehawks safety Trey Dean III (9)

St. Louis Battlehawks safety Trey Dean III (9) and St. Louis Battlehawks cornerback Myles Sims (6) celebrate a turnover in the first half during the game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Orlando Storm on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, FL (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dean spent his entire college career with the Gators from 2018-2022 while Badger played just one year in Gainesville after transferring into the Florida program from Arizona State ahead of the 2024 season. Neither player was drafted by an NFL team, but both were previously signed to offseason and/or practice squads earlier in their professional careers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A St. Louis Battlehawks football player on the field at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

A St. Louis Battlehawks football player is on the field before the XFL game against the DC Defenders at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on March 5, 2023. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The UFL has not announced any form of further discipline for Dean at the time of this writing, but one would imagine something is coming before St. Louis' next contest on April 30.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

Close modal

Continue