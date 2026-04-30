Shilo Sanders makes ‘sandwich’ comment to female under video criticizing brother Shedeur

The Sanders family has been doing a pretty bang-up job of wasting any of the social capital they had built up these past few years.

Deion, arguably the most likable of the three, has made his fair share of head-scratching comments recently, including his divisive remarks that people are uncomfortable with him they hate to see "a confident Black man talking his talk."

Then there's Shedeur, Deion's son and Cleveland Browns quarterback who slid in the 2025 NFL Draft due in part to his cocksure attitude.

Both are polarizing figures, but Shedeur's brother, free-agent safety Shilo, decided to enter the mix recently when he found a video on Instagram from Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

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Cabot was breaking down the quarterback competition in Cleveland and stated in her video that she believes Deshaun Watson should be named the starter over Shedeur.

That's when Shilo hopped into the comments section and, according to the New York Post, unleashed the classic refrain that every guy has in his holster when he is fed up with a woman.

"Go make a sandwich, Mary."

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Ah, yes. It would appear Shilo hasn't been on the internet since 2010, because that burn is just a tad bit outdated, in addition to being pretty mean-spirited.

Listen, if you know me, you know I'm not one to sit here and white knight for a woman just for the sake of it, but if someone is giving an educated take about something as nuanced as a quarterback battle and your rebuttal is "make me a sandwich," you really don't have a leg to stand on, from an argument standpoint.

Seeing that he's a free agent and probably has a lot of free time on his hands, I would have expected a better, more creative response from Shilo, but I guess not.

I have no problem with Shilo coming to his brother's defense, but how about a little more effort besides a YouTube comment from the late 2000s?

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Cabot, to her credit, responded during an interview with Cleveland radio station 92.3 The Fan.

"I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women’s and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world and take on all of that that comes on with that," Cabot said.

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Again, I would have had no problem with Shilo ripping Cabot a new one if he came at her with something substantive, but he went for the lowest-hanging fruit possible.

The Sanders family might want to just lie low for a while, but we all know that isn't happening anytime soon.