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Caitlin Clark drops 32-point double-double in Taylor Swift Nikes as Fever survive stunning Sky comeback in OT

Clark balled out with 32 points and 10 assists while wearing her Taylor Swift-branded Nike Kobe 6 Protro PEs

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
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NBA great Robert Horry offers Caitlin Clark advice on how to deal with physical play Video

NBA great Robert Horry offers Caitlin Clark advice on how to deal with physical play

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry talks to Fox News Digital about how Caitlin Clark can battle through hard fouls.

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever put up a hard-fought scrap against a familiar foe.

Rocking her Taylor Swift Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Eras Tour" PEs, Clark scored over 30 points to help Indiana survive a stunning last-second Chicago comeback to win 114-106 in overtime.

Caitlin Clark signs memorabilia for a fan before Indiana Fever’s game against Chicago Sky. (Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark signs memorabilia for a fan before Indiana Fever’s game against Chicago Sky. (Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images) ((Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images))

Playing at home, the Fever fluctuated between dominating the Sky in the first half and reverting to playing like the Game 4 Spurs by giving up a big lead in the second.

Unlike the Spurs, Indy found its groove again, winning in OT.

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Clark had a monster game, tallying a double-double with 32 points and 10 assists. She added seven rebounds and went 15-of-15 from the charity stripe.

Caitlin Clark shoots over Chicago Sky defender Natasha Cloud during matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark shoots over Chicago Sky defender Natasha Cloud during matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) ((Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images))

Chicago put up a fight in the third quarter, outscoring the Fever 39-27.

The Sky hit several miraculous shots down the stretch while trailing by five with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter. A quick field goal, followed by a game-tying Skylar Diggins three-pointer, sent the game into overtime, to the surprise of many Fever fans.

CAITLIN CLARK LEADS FEVER IN SCORING AS INDIANA SECURES THIRD CONSECUTIVE WNBA WIN

Indy's Big Three — Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell — combined for 85 points. Boston led all scorers with 34 points.

Chicago Sky guard Jacy Sheldon drives toward the basket during matchup against Indiana Fever. (Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images)

Chicago Sky guard Jacy Sheldon drives toward the basket during matchup against Indiana Fever. (Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images) ((Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images))

Indiana improved its win streak to seven straight against Chicago. The Fever are 10-1 in their last 11 matchups against the Sky.

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The Fever have won three of their last four games.

Indiana Fever’s Makayla Timpson, Caitlin Clark and Tyasha Harris huddle during matchup against Chicago Sky. (Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images)

Indiana Fever’s Makayla Timpson, Caitlin Clark and Tyasha Harris huddle during matchup against Chicago Sky. (Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images) ((Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images))

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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