Caitlin Clark drops 32-point double-double in Taylor Swift Nikes as Fever survive stunning Sky comeback in OT

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever put up a hard-fought scrap against a familiar foe.

Rocking her Taylor Swift Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Eras Tour" PEs, Clark scored over 30 points to help Indiana survive a stunning last-second Chicago comeback to win 114-106 in overtime.

Playing at home, the Fever fluctuated between dominating the Sky in the first half and reverting to playing like the Game 4 Spurs by giving up a big lead in the second.

Unlike the Spurs, Indy found its groove again, winning in OT.

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Clark had a monster game, tallying a double-double with 32 points and 10 assists. She added seven rebounds and went 15-of-15 from the charity stripe.

Chicago put up a fight in the third quarter, outscoring the Fever 39-27.

The Sky hit several miraculous shots down the stretch while trailing by five with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter. A quick field goal, followed by a game-tying Skylar Diggins three-pointer, sent the game into overtime, to the surprise of many Fever fans.

CAITLIN CLARK LEADS FEVER IN SCORING AS INDIANA SECURES THIRD CONSECUTIVE WNBA WIN

Indy's Big Three — Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell — combined for 85 points. Boston led all scorers with 34 points.

Indiana improved its win streak to seven straight against Chicago. The Fever are 10-1 in their last 11 matchups against the Sky.

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The Fever have won three of their last four games.

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