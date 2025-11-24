ESPN star gives warning to Browns coach after failing to name Shedeur Sanders starting QB for next game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith warned Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday what would happen if Shedeur Sanders isn’t named the quarterback for Week 13.

Stefanski was noncommittal about the team’s starting quarterback after Sanders had a touchdown pass in the Browns’ 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders was the first rookie quarterback to win his first start since 1995.

As Browns fans get hyped about the possibility of Sanders becoming a part of Cleveland’s future, Smith appeared on "First Take" and warned of a "mutiny" in the city if Sanders doesn’t start against the San Francisco 49ers.

"Here’s the only thing I’d say. I did not like Kevin Stefanski hesitating to say he’ll be starting next week," Smith said. "You could’ve at least said that. It’s ridiculous that he didn’t say at least that much even though we know he eventually will. … There’s no way you could get away with not starting Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland, they’ll have mutiny in that city if they don’t put Shedeur Sanders back out there behind center this coming weekend."

Smith added that Sanders "proved that he deserves to be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season for the Cleveland Browns."

Sanders started in place of Dillon Gabriel, who suffered a concussion in Week 11.

Stefanski was happy that Sanders was able to communicate what he saw on the field.

"All our quarterbacks do a great job in-game, having those conversations that you’re having throughout the week as well," Stefanski said. "These guys are doing a nice job telling us what they’re seeing. I think that’s so important because they have a better angle than we do on the sidelines. So he did a nice job. I thought he saw clearly. With young players, are there going to be things that he can do better? Absolutely."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.