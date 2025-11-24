Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

ESPN star gives warning to Browns coach after failing to name Shedeur Sanders starting QB for next game

Sanders became the first Browns rookie to win his debut start since 1995

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Will Shedeur Sanders make an impact for the Browns? | The Herd Video

Will Shedeur Sanders make an impact for the Browns? | The Herd

Shedeur Sanders said that he "put in the work" in order to make the Cleveland Browns’ 53-man roster. Jason McIntyre discusses the Browns’ QB situation and if Sanders can make an impact after avoiding the cut.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith warned Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday what would happen if Shedeur Sanders isn’t named the quarterback for Week 13.

Stefanski was noncommittal about the team’s starting quarterback after Sanders had a touchdown pass in the Browns’ 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders was the first rookie quarterback to win his first start since 1995.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kevin Stefanski looks on

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during the game against the Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

As Browns fans get hyped about the possibility of Sanders becoming a part of Cleveland’s future, Smith appeared on "First Take" and warned of a "mutiny" in the city if Sanders doesn’t start against the San Francisco 49ers.

"Here’s the only thing I’d say. I did not like Kevin Stefanski hesitating to say he’ll be starting next week," Smith said. "You could’ve at least said that. It’s ridiculous that he didn’t say at least that much even though we know he eventually will. … There’s no way you could get away with not starting Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland, they’ll have mutiny in that city if they don’t put Shedeur Sanders back out there behind center this coming weekend."

Shedeur Sanders drops back to pass

Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

TRUMP TOUTS SHEDEUR SANDERS AFTER BROWNS ROOKIE PULLS OFF WIN: 'I TOLD YOU SO!'

Smith added that Sanders "proved that he deserves to be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season for the Cleveland Browns."

Sanders started in place of Dillon Gabriel, who suffered a concussion in Week 11.

Stefanski was happy that Sanders was able to communicate what he saw on the field.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"All our quarterbacks do a great job in-game, having those conversations that you’re having throughout the week as well," Stefanski said. "These guys are doing a nice job telling us what they’re seeing. I think that’s so important because they have a better angle than we do on the sidelines. So he did a nice job. I thought he saw clearly. With young players, are there going to be things that he can do better? Absolutely."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue