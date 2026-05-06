Randy Moss launches YouTube bass fishing series while headlining record $3.25M tournament in Nashville

Randy Moss is taking his talents from the football field to the fishing boat.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver is launching a new YouTube bass fishing series called "Chasing 10 with Randy Moss" while also serving as an ambassador for the inaugural The Champions bass tournament coming to the Nashville area this fall.

It’s a perfect fit.

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World Bass Enterprises (WBE) announced on Monday that Moss will headline the record-setting event, which will feature top anglers from both the Bassmaster Elite Series and Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour competing for a staggering $3.25 million purse — including a $1.25 million first-place prize. It will be the largest payout in bass fishing history.

"Bass fishing has always been a big part of my life and fuels my competitive fire in retirement," Moss said. "I get the same rush reeling in a bass as I did finding the end zone.

"As I launch Chasing 10 and spend more time on the water, partnering with WBE was an easy choice. From day one I’ve been impressed with Brian’s leadership and vision, and I can’t wait for The Champions tournament this fall in Nashville."

He’s referring to Brian Bird, founder and CEO of WBE.

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The tournament is scheduled for Oct. 28-Nov. 1 on Old Hickory Lake at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tenn., just outside Nashville. It will feature the top 50 anglers from the sport’s two biggest professional circuits.

As for Moss’ new series, Chasing 10 will chronicle the former NFL superstar’s quest to land a 10-pound bass — a benchmark considered legendary among anglers. The show will feature celebrity guests from across the sports and entertainment world, including former Minnesota Vikings teammates Cris Carter, Jake Reed and Daunte Culpepper.

A six-time Pro Bowler and a five-time NFL receiving touchdowns leader, Moss recently overcame a battle with cancer. He described the role of the great outdoors as his "therapist" through life’s challenges.

"Did I need a therapist after retiring from football? Maybe," Moss said. "But I use bass fishing and Mother Nature as my therapist. My wife lets me get out two to three times a week."

According to Moss, his love for fishing dates back to his childhood growing up along West Virginia’s Kanawha River. But his bass fishing obsession really took off during his time with the Vikings after a retired pro angler introduced him to the sport.

He said he’s been, "hooked ever since." Pun fully intended.

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And on his new YouTube show, there’s only one rule. But it’s a strict one.

"You get on a boat, have fun, and we're not thinking about any of the negativity," Moss said. "No controversy on my boat."

Aye aye, captain.