NFL legend Randy Moss announces cancer diagnosis

NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss revealed to fans in an Instagram livestream Friday he was diagnosed with cancer.

During the livestream, Moss said he's a "cancer survivor," adding he spent six days in the hospital and underwent surgery. He thanked his team of doctors and all those who prayed for him.

"I am a cancer survivor," Moss said. "Some trying times, but we made it through."

Moss said doctors found cancer in his bile duct "right between the pancreas and the liver."

"I didn't think I would ever be in this position, as healthy as I thought I was."

Moss stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN’s "Sunday NFL Countdown" Dec. 6.

"As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. ... Hopefully I can be with you guys soon," Moss said.

"My goal is to get back on television with my team."

Moss was revealed to be stepping away from ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge earlier in December in a statement from ESPN.

"(Moss) briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating ‘Countdown’ with his insight and passion. He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready," ESPN’s statement said .

Moss revealed last week he was battling an illness.

"I just wanted to let the viewers know that me and my wife and my family are battling something internally. I have some great doctors around me. I couldn’t miss the show. I wanted to be here with you guys," Moss said during last week's ESPN’s "Sunday NFL Countdown."

"I feel great. But if you see me with these ‘Michigan turnover glasses’ that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful because I’m on television. It’s because I’m battling something. I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all. Thanks for the prayers."

During FOX NFL Sunday, several of Moss' ex- New England Patriots teammates, including Tom Brady, shared their support for Moss.

"One of the all-time great teammates and friends, in touch to this day," Brady said during FOX's broadcast. "Our heart obviously is with you, our prayers, all our positive energy. We love you so much, man."

Rob Gronkowski added: "We're thinking about you, Randy. We love you, man."

The 47-year-old Moss was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 after playing 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-10), Tennessee Titans (2010) and San Francisco 49ers (2012).

Moss is second in NFL history with 156 touchdown catches and had an NFL-record 23 TD receptions in 2007 for the Patriots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.