Pirates celebrate America with nighttime spectacular that proves drone shows are superior to fireworks

On account of the USA hitting the big 2-5-0, we're seeing all kinds of celebrations across the nation and across sports.

On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates did just that, and in the process, they proved something I have now been saying for years.

Drone shows wax the floor with fireworks shows.

When it comes to forms of entertainment that force you to crane your neck at the sky, fireworks shows have been around the longest (unless you count kites, which I don't), followed by air shows, and then there was very little development on this front until the last 10 to 15 years when drone shows came along.

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Drone shows are so impressive that you overlook the stiff neck that can come from watching them.

Don't believe me?

Check out what the Pirates had going on in the skies above PNC Park after defeating the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

I've always been kind of lukewarm on fireworks. Yeah, explosions are fun, but once you've seen one good fireworks display, you've kind of seen them all.

Hey look, one exploded over there.

Ooh, there's another one. How 'bout that?

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That one kind of looked like a smiley face if you squint... sort of...

But drone shows? They're the perfect fusion of technology, showmanship and flying in formation in the shape of stuff.

I loved that. I mean, I was sold when they made a bald eagle, but then they went several steps further by having it spread its wings.

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Wings that shot flames out of them.

Sure, occasionally a drone goes rogue and careens into the crowd. But a drone show is still way safer than when your cousin lights a Roman candle off his cigarette at your family Fourth of July picnic.

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This was the first of two drone shows the Pirates have planned, interspersed with fireworks shows.

Which, as we've established, are fine, but certainly no drone shows.