Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Police and Law Enforcement

Florida bomb squad demonstrates damage fireworks can inflict using watermelon

Police bomb squad detonates explosives on everyday items to showcase dangers of fireworks

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Florida police bomb squad demonstrates damage fireworks can cause using household items Video

Florida police bomb squad demonstrates damage fireworks can cause using household items

Fort Lauderdale Police Bomb Squad performed live demonstrations using a paint can, a cantaloupe and a watermelon and explosives similar to an M-80 to simulate the potential damage fireworks can cause. (Credit: Broward Health)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida police bomb squad used explosives on various household items to educate the public about fireworks dangers ahead of July Fourth.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Bomb Squad demonstrated the potential harm fireworks can inflict on the human body, using explosives similar to an M-80 on a paint can, cantaloupe, and watermelon.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Broward Health released a video of the demonstration to educate the community about safety and address common fireworks-related injuries.

"The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of year for our emergency departments," said Dr. Robert Chisholm, an emergency physician at Broward Health. "We typically see an increase in visits due to fireworks and sparkler injuries, dehydration and heat-related illnesses, food poisoning, severe sunburns, and alcohol-related accidents."

CREWS RESPOND TO MASSIVE EXPLOSIONS AT FIREWORKS FACILITY IN CALIFORNIA

  • watermelon strapped with explosive
    Image 1 of 2

    The Fort Lauderdale Police Bomb Squad strapped an explosive to a watermelon to show the potential damage a firework can inflict on people. (Broward Health)

  • watermelon explodes into pieces
    Image 2 of 2

    The watermelon explodes to pieces in the demonstration. (Broward Health)

Officials also tested sparklers on raw chicken to show what kind of injuries the hand-held firework can cause to human skin.

charred raw chicken next to a sparkler

Raw chicken is seen charred after coming into contact with a lit sparkler. (Broward Health)

Fireworks-related injuries and deaths typically spike around the holiday.

FOURTH OF JULY HISTORY: WHY AMERICANS MARK THE OCCASION WITH FIREWORKS

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) urged caution last week, reporting 11 fireworks-related deaths and an estimated 14,700 injuries last year. Most deaths involved misuse or device malfunctions.

silver paint can damaged from fireworks

Fireworks shredded a paint can during the demonstration. (Broward Health)

According to the CPSC, deaths increased 38% in 2024 compared to the previous year, while injuries spiked 52% during the same period.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sparklers accounted for about 1,700 emergency room visits in 2024, the CPSC noted.