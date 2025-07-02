Florida bomb squad demonstrates damage fireworks can inflict using watermelon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida police bomb squad used explosives on various household items to educate the public about fireworks dangers ahead of July Fourth.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Bomb Squad demonstrated the potential harm fireworks can inflict on the human body, using explosives similar to an M-80 on a paint can, cantaloupe, and watermelon.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Broward Health released a video of the demonstration to educate the community about safety and address common fireworks-related injuries.

"The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of year for our emergency departments," said Dr. Robert Chisholm, an emergency physician at Broward Health. "We typically see an increase in visits due to fireworks and sparkler injuries, dehydration and heat-related illnesses, food poisoning, severe sunburns, and alcohol-related accidents."

CREWS RESPOND TO MASSIVE EXPLOSIONS AT FIREWORKS FACILITY IN CALIFORNIA

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Officials also tested sparklers on raw chicken to show what kind of injuries the hand-held firework can cause to human skin.

Fireworks-related injuries and deaths typically spike around the holiday.

FOURTH OF JULY HISTORY: WHY AMERICANS MARK THE OCCASION WITH FIREWORKS

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) urged caution last week, reporting 11 fireworks-related deaths and an estimated 14,700 injuries last year. Most deaths involved misuse or device malfunctions.

According to the CPSC, deaths increased 38% in 2024 compared to the previous year, while injuries spiked 52% during the same period.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sparklers accounted for about 1,700 emergency room visits in 2024, the CPSC noted.