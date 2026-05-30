AB Hernandez advances in California state championship as Save Girls' Sports activists rally nearby

Transgender athlete AB Hernandez advanced in three girls' jumping events, earning the top place in two, during the preliminary round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state track & field championships on Friday.

Hernandez, who has been at the center of a national controversy for competing in girls' competitions dating back to last May, will now contend for the state title in girls' long jump, high jump and triple jump on Saturday evening.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Friday's events took place against the backdrop of a nearby "Save Girls Sports" rally, as California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton spoke in defense of protecting girls' sports alongside several local activists and an Olympic gold medalist. Hernandez appeared in a video with Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer earlier that day.

Hernandez, representing Jurupa Valley High School, took the top spot in the girls' long jump with a score of 20-05.50 over Ellie McCuskey-Hay of St. Ignatius, who managed 19-11.25 for second place.

As the sun set over Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Clovis, Hernandez then competed in two events simultaneously, as the high jump and triple jump did not adhere to their previously announced schedules. Hernandez punched a ticket to the finals in both.

Hernandez won the triple jump handily with a 41' 8.5, while Zylah Coleman of St. Ignatius finished second with a 40' 3.25.

But Hernandez only finished tied for fourth in high jump. It is the first time since the postseason started that Hernandez did not finish in first place in any of the three events the athlete competes in.

CALIFORNIA CHAMPIONSHIP TRACK MEET FORCES TRANS ATHLETE TO SHARE TOP PODIUM SPOT WITH BIOLOGICAL FEMALE

The infamous legend of AB Hernandez wrote its next epic chapter as the day started with a video appearance alongside Steyer.

In the video, posted to Steyer's social media account, Hernandez spoke about being "outed" and "doxed."

"I've been outed like, so many times over and over, you know doxed, where I go to school, so I feel like, more safety aspect, and not just supporting but..." Hernandez began, before Steyer added, "protecting."

"Yeah, protection," Hernandez responded.

Steyer went on to say that he "totally agrees."

"It's the job of the governor to stand between danger and Californians. And I mean it, and to make sure that people are safe, and to protect them from all the maligned influences in this world. And I take that super super seriously for you. And I'm so proud of you for what you're doing," Steyer said.

Steyer then posed for a photo with Hernandez and the athlete's mother, Nereyda Hernandez.

A "Save Girls Sports" rally, headlined by California gubernatorial candidate Hilton, also preceded competitions on Friday.

STEVE HILTON RIPS STEYER FOR TRANS ATHLETE SUPPORT, LEADS 'SAVE GIRLS SPORTS' RALLY AT TRACK TITLE MEET

Former NCAA women's soccer player Sophia Lorey organized the rally, as Hilton, California state superintendent candidate Sonja Shaw, and Olympic gold medalist Stephanie Brown.

"The message being sent to female athletes is clear, your opportunities, your records, your placement, and your hard work comes second to males," Lorey said.

Shaw urged Californians to stand up and speak up about the issue, saying "history is going to remember those who stood up, and those who stood silent."

Hilton spoke near the end of the conference, calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"After all your lectures about compassion and justice and fairness, and there's something you say is deeply unfair and you've done absolutely nothing about it because you won't stand up to the fringe far-left ideologues that control your party," Hilton said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The California girls' track and field postseason has been overshadowed by political theater for two years in a row now over the Hernandez controversy. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) reinstituted a pilot program that awards any female athlete who finished behind Hernandez one spot higher, resulting in Hernandez sharing podium spots with females in the last two rounds of the state tournament. That policy will continue into the state finals this weekend.

Saturday night's finals will see Hernandez look to get back to the top of the podium, alongside the second-place female finisher, of course, in the long jump, high jump and triple jump.