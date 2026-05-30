California Dem gov candidate Tom Steyer prompts mixed reactions for video with trans athlete AB Hernandez

California Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer posted a video with prominent transgender athlete AB Hernandez on social media on Friday, expressing support for the trans teen as Hernandez looks to win another set of state titles in girls' track and field.

The video went viral across social media, with a mix of praise and criticism across the political spectrum.

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Steyer's video supporting Hernandez earned praise from some liberal social media users, especially those who advocate for transgender rights, including transgender comedian Stacy Cay.

However, much of the reaction to Steyer's video with Hernandez was critical, especially among right-wing social media circles.

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Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton condemned Steyer for supporting trans athletes in girls' sports in an interview with Fox News Digital on Friday.

"Tom Steyer has taken a wildly extreme position on this issue that is totally out of touch with most California families and young people," Hilton told Fox News Digital before the rally," Hilton said.

Hilton's campaign then shared Steyer's post on X, mocking the Democrat.

In the video, posted to Steyer's social media account, Hernandez spoke about being "outed" and "doxed."

"I've been outed like, so many times over and over, you know doxed, where I go to school, so I feel like, more safety aspect, and not just supporting but..." Hernandez began, before Steyer added, "protecting.""Yeah, protection," Hernandez responded.

Steyer went on to say that he "totally agrees."

"It's the job of the governor to stand between danger and Californians. And I mean it, and to make sure that people are safe, and to protect them from all the maligned influences in this world. And I take that super super seriously for you. And I'm so proud of you for what you're doing," Steyer said.

Steyer then posed for a photo with Hernandez and the athlete's mother, Nereyda Hernandez.

AB went on to advance to the final round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) championships in long jump, triple jump and high jump, taking first place in the preliminary round on Friday in long jump and triple jump.

The CIF reinstituted a pilot program that awards any female athlete who finished behind Hernandez one spot higher, resulting in Hernandez sharing podium spots with females in the last two rounds of the state tournament. That policy will continue into the state finals this weekend.

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Saturday night's finals will see Hernandez look to get back to the top of the podium for the final time as a high schooler.