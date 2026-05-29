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Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe gets a one-game suspension for crotch-chopping celebration

The reliever was also hit with an undisclosed fine per MLB but is now appealing the one-game suspension

By Matt Reigle OutKick
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The Milwaukee Brewers will be without pitcher Abner Uribe for one game after he was suspended for breaking one of baseball's biggest unwritten rules:

Never direct a Kenny Powers/D-Generation X crotch chop at the opposing dugout.

...No, not even if it was very funny.

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Abner Uribe’s controversial celebration divided baseball fans, sparked retaliation fears, and drew criticism from his own manager.

Abner Uribe’s controversial celebration divided baseball fans, sparked retaliation fears, and drew criticism from his own manager. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Uribe hit the iconic celebration this weekend after an inning-ending strikeout against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Maybe a bit much when you're up 6-0...

Brewers' manager Pat Murphy did not condone the celebration, and Uribe himself apologized for it.

"First and foremost, everyone here knows me and knows who I am, and knows I have a bit of a history of being emotional out there," Uribe said. "I owe an apology to the Brewers, I owe an apology to my teammates, to my manager, all the bosses of the team. I understand that’s unacceptable to go out there and react in a way like that."

Well, that should be enough in my book. Who hasn't gotten wound up in the heat of competition and chopped their crotch at an opponent?

I almost did it on Memorial Day while playing some game on Netflix.

But, nope.

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I think I can live with that punishment.

The MLB has to do something. I mean, they've already got the San Francisco Giants hip-thrusting in the outfield; the last thing they need is players feeling like they have carte blanche to crotch chop.

Abner Uribe’s controversial celebration ignited baseball’s unwritten rules debate and left Brewers fans sharply divided after Tuesday’s win

Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe is appealing his one-game crotch-chopping suspension. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Uribe — who was also hit with an undisclosed fine, per MLB — is appealing the decision, and I could not be more interested in seeing how that plays out for him.

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There's really no doubt about it: he crotch-chopped at the opposing dugout.

But perhaps he has an explanation.

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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