Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe gets a one-game suspension for crotch-chopping celebration

The Milwaukee Brewers will be without pitcher Abner Uribe for one game after he was suspended for breaking one of baseball's biggest unwritten rules:

Never direct a Kenny Powers/D-Generation X crotch chop at the opposing dugout.

...No, not even if it was very funny.

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Uribe hit the iconic celebration this weekend after an inning-ending strikeout against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Maybe a bit much when you're up 6-0...

Brewers' manager Pat Murphy did not condone the celebration, and Uribe himself apologized for it.

"First and foremost, everyone here knows me and knows who I am, and knows I have a bit of a history of being emotional out there," Uribe said. "I owe an apology to the Brewers, I owe an apology to my teammates, to my manager, all the bosses of the team. I understand that’s unacceptable to go out there and react in a way like that."

Well, that should be enough in my book. Who hasn't gotten wound up in the heat of competition and chopped their crotch at an opponent?

I almost did it on Memorial Day while playing some game on Netflix.

But, nope.

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I think I can live with that punishment.

The MLB has to do something. I mean, they've already got the San Francisco Giants hip-thrusting in the outfield; the last thing they need is players feeling like they have carte blanche to crotch chop.

Uribe — who was also hit with an undisclosed fine, per MLB — is appealing the decision, and I could not be more interested in seeing how that plays out for him.

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There's really no doubt about it: he crotch-chopped at the opposing dugout.

But perhaps he has an explanation.