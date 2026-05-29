Former Giant Will Clark slams team for doing hip thrusts in the outfield with a losing record

I can't remember the last time a celebration took over social media the way the San Francisco Giants' outfield hip-thrusting sessions have.

And I definitely can't remember a time that those celebrations were being busted out by a team that is well under .500.

According to former Giant and six-time All-Star Will Clark, it's a bad look, and he made it very clear that he's not a fan of the thrusting.

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"The dance where they’re doing the f--king pelvic thrust or something like that," Clark said in a clip from his "Deuces Wild" podcast that has been making the rounds on social media. "I'm like 'What the f--k is this?' You’re 20 and 30, you don’t have the luxury of doing that kind of s--t out there. It looks like chicken s--t. Go back, high-five each other, 'Nice job, we won one. Let’s keep the train running.'

"But the train has been off the tracks a little bit. I hate it."

I mean... he has a point.

What's so funny to me about this whole celebration is that if you showed someone who wasn't following baseball, they'd see it and think that the San Francisco Giants are on top of the world and on cruise control until they win the NL pennant as a mere formality and dominate the World Series.

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That is not the case.

I guess you could make the claim that they're trying to get the most mileage out of their celebrations since they haven't been able to do them a lot this season.

Still, if I were playing on a team that was struggling at the bottom of the standings, I wouldn't celebrate like that.

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It's just weird. Like when a football team is getting blown out, but they get a late touchdown and celebrate like it just put them ahead, when in reality it's still like a three-possession game.

Maybe read the room.