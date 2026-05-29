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Nationals fire community relations director over allegedly admitting to religious discrimination: report

Sean Hudson was let go three days after video allegedly showed him discussing a social media ban on pitcher Trevor Williams

By Jon Root OutKick
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Nationals’ pitcher Trevor Williams shreds Dodgers for controversial anti-Catholic protest group Video

Nationals’ pitcher Trevor Williams shreds Dodgers for controversial anti-Catholic protest group

EWTN Vatican correspondent Colm Flynn discusses the Washington Nationals’ pitcher Trevor Williams blasting the LA Dodgers over their anti-Catholic group invitation.

The Washington Nationals have been in hot water this week after Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe published a secretly recorded video of the director of community relations, Sean Hudson, allegedly saying that the team does not include pitcher Trevor Williams in certain social media promotion because of religiously-based comments he has made in the past.

The video has prompted calls for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to probe the organization, from politicians such as Representative Lauren Boebert.

Trevor Williams of the Washington Nationals sitting in the dugout.

Trevor Williams of the Washington Nationals sits in the dugout before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on May 28, 2025. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Now, according to a report on Friday from The Athletic, "The Washington Nationals have let go of a community relations executive, three days after a conservative group posted a hidden camera conversation in which the employee discussed internal deliberations about everything from an alleged social media ban on a Catholic pitcher to relationships with defense contractors and the organization’s efforts to placate President Trump."

Williams was said to be specifically targeted by Hudson because Williams opposed the anti-Catholic group, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which was honored by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The group openly mocks Jesus Christ and many Christian and Catholic traditions. Hudson was allegedly caught on hidden camera saying, "The Dodgers had a group… who were drag queens who sometimes dressed up as nuns. He [Trevor Williams] went on social media like… ‘This is my religion. You all are mocking it… Because of that, we [Washington Nationals] don’t use him [Trevor Williams] on social [media]."

Trevor Williams pitching for the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park

Trevor Williams pitches for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on May 24, 2023. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

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The Washington Nationals have not released any public statements regarding the news of Hudson’s firing, but did issue a statement to Fox News Digital:

"The statements are not only factually incorrect, but do not reflect the views, opinions or actions of the Washington Nationals," a spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The Nationals are dedicated to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for our players, fans and staff, and we vehemently deny any allegations to the contrary."

Hudson has not responded to calls, texts or emails regarding the matter.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with foxnews.com for updates.

Jon is a writer and content creator for OutKick

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