After Djokovic's historic loss, Roland-Garros will crown a first time major champion in years

Novak Djokovic looked to have a manageable path to a record-breaking 25th major title after world No. 1 Jannik Sinner’s historic collapse at Roland-Garros, also known as the French Open, but 19-year-old Brazilian João Fonseca had other plans.

It was an incredible five-set comeback victory over Djokovic, which may be remembered as one of the defining changing-of-the-guard moments in modern tennis. The 19-year-old Brazilian rallied from two sets down to defeat the 24-time Grand Slam champion 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5. The loss was especially shocking because Djokovic had rarely squandered two-set leads in Grand Slam play, making Fonseca’s victory one of the biggest upsets of the season, and the earliest round exit at Roland-Garros for Djokovic since 2009. Before today's match, Djokovic was 301-1 when leading two sets to none in his career. Even more historic, this was the first time he had lost to a teenager in his career. He was 18-0 against teenagers heading into Friday’s match.

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The significance of the result extends far beyond a single match, though. At 39-years-old, Djokovic entered Roland-Garros chasing history, hoping to move ahead of Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 major singles titles. Instead, he was eliminated by a player young enough to be his son, a symbolic reminder that the sport’s next generation is no longer waiting for permission to take over.

Perhaps the most remarkable consequence of all this is that, with Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner eliminated and Carlos Alcaraz injured, the French Open is guaranteed to crown a first-time Grand Slam champion on the men's side.

For nearly two decades, men's tennis majors were dominated by the Big Three — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — before a new generation led by Alcaraz and Sinner began collecting major titles. Now, for the first time in more than two years, a player who has never won a Grand Slam will leave Paris as a major champion, potentially signaling the start of a new era in men's tennis.

The last time a new champion was crowned was the 2024 Australian Open when Jannik Sinner won his first Grand Slam title, and look where he is now. This title may be prophetic, as it was for Sinner those few short years ago.

This is just another reminder that Father Time comes for us all. While I still believe Djokovic has enough left in the tank to win another Grand Slam and extend his record, the young guns should make for compelling viewing from the fourth round onward.

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The consensus favorite is now Alexander Zverev, who was already viewed as the top clay-court contender remaining in the field before the tournament began. Multiple sportsbooks and analysts installed him as the favorite immediately after Sinner's upset loss, and Djokovic's elimination only reinforced that status. Still, don't count out Fonseca. His confidence has to be soaring after a historic victory over the greatest player of all time.