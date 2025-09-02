Expand / Collapse search
TCU Horned Frogs

TCU player taunts Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson after coach's UNC debut loss: 'Gotta call his girlfriend'

Bud Clark made comments about the couple during Instagram Live after TCU's 48-14 win

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
One TCU player took a jab at Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, following the Horned Frogs’ 48-14 rout of the Tar Heels on Monday night.

Belichick’s college coaching debut was less than memorable, but the TCU players can forever say they handed the legendary coach his first loss at this level. Defensive captain Bud Clark invoked Hudson's name during an Instagram Live from the Horned Frogs’ locker room after the game.

"Belichick gotta call for his girlfriend," Clark, who had a pick-six in the win, was heard saying in a clip. "… He sad."

Jordon Hudson looks on

Jordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence on Dec. 12, 2024. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

Hudson, 24, was spotted on the Tar Heels’ sideline before the game talking to Belichick, which some believed was odd behavior. She was also seen in a suite at Kenan Stadium alongside one of Belichick’s New England Patriots stars, wide receiver Randy Moss.

Hudson and Moss weren’t the only celebrities who flocked to Chapel Hill to witness the start of the Belichick era, as alumni such as Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor were also at the stadium. Legendary UNC basketball coach Roy Williams also attended, along with many other celebrities and athletic figures showing support for Belichick.

Hudson and Belichick created the wrong type of stir leading up to the 74-year-old coach’s debut, most notably the controversial "CBS Sunday Morning" interview.

Bill Belichick looks out to reporters

UNC football coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, during a press conference inside the Kenan Football Center. (IMAGN)

Hudson declared, "We’re not talking about that," when Belichick was asked about how the couple met. Emails obtained by WRAL show Belichick addressing the controversy over his romantic and professional relationship with Jordon Hudson, where he claimed in one of them that CBS "secretly" had a camera focused on Hudson despite the model requesting to sit off camera.

"I met Jordon randomly on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021. That is no secret," Belichick wrote in another email. "Jordon was not dodging the specific question regarding how we met, but rather was preventing the interview from continuing to probe into personal matters."

Hudson also handles Belichick’s off-the-field career opportunities, and since the relationship began, it has been the punchline in jokes at award shows as well as storylines for national sports media.

But UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi was adamant when he said Belichick’s relationship with Hudson isn’t a distraction for the program.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on from the sideline during the first half of a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Kenan Stadium on Sept. 1, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina while Jordon Hudson attends the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on Feb. 8, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Getty Images)

"I mean, a lot of it is just noise," he told ESPN Radio’s "Marty & McGee" in June. "And for us to be distracted by something that has no bearing, that has no relevance whatsoever, that is a complete falsehood, in terms of what people are saying or what they’re writing. It’s comical. And, for me, to really even attack anybody who’s saying it, gives them credibility. Which I don’t, because it’s a completely false narrative."

Belichick will get another crack at notching his first collegiate win Saturday when the Tar Heels face in-state rival Charlotte 49ers.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

