Guardians fan ruins a beer and some nachos in catastrophic foul ball-catching attempt

When it comes to being a sports fan, there are few things as exhilarating as catching a foul ball.

I don't care if you want to try and be all "too-cool-for-the-room," the second a foul ball comes in your direction, the adrenaline starts pumping.

However, the line between a Sportscenter-worthy grab (back when that meant something) and a disaster — I'm talking beer and nacho-ruining disaster — is thin.

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A Cleveland Guardians fan was catching a game out in Sacramento earlier this week when he found himself staring down the barrel of foul ball glory.

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In the first moments of the clip, it kind of looked like this guy was headed to the foul ball-catching hall of fame.

He had the beer in hand, his other arm was outstretched, and he showed off better hops than I think anyone was expecting.

But then the ball hit his bare paw, and everything unraveled.

Oh, dear lord, where to begin?

Let's start with the beer. Do you know the only thing worse than accidentally spilling a $16 stadium brewski? Spilling that stadium beer all over your wife/girlfriend/female companion, who, to her credit, laughed it off.

The loss of the beer is disheartening enough, but imagine whiffing on the ball and then realizing that at some point, you dumping the beer all over your lady will be used in an argument against you, and you will have absolutely no recourse.

"Oh, you don't want to go to brunch with my parents? Well, how about the time you spilled a Coors Light on me while trying to catch a foul ball?!"

And then to add insult to that heaping helping of figurative injury, the nachos took some collateral damage and were effectively ruined.

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Nachos are not a robust food. They can't survive a beer splashing like that.

Fortunately, it looks like everyone got through the ordeal without bodily harm, unless you count egos, which were almost certainly bruised beyond recognition.