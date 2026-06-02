Jim Schwartz opens up about messy Browns split after being passed over for head coaching job

Jim Schwartz came up short in Cleveland's head coaching search, which ultimately led to his departure from the Browns after two seasons as defensive coordinator.

The Browns entered the offseason looking for a replacement after dismissing Kevin Stefanski, and Schwartz quickly emerged as a leading candidate after overseeing one of the NFL's top defenses.

Ultimately, however, ownership elected to hire former Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

Now, Schwartz is opening up about the split with the Browns.

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Schwartz discussed his messy departure during an appearance on the "Ryan Ripken Show," shedding light on a decision that followed Cleveland's search for a new head coach.

While Schwartz said he understood the organization's decision, he also made clear that remaining on Monken's staff was never a realistic option.

"They wanted to go with an offensive guy. They chose Todd. I'm fine with that," Schwartz said. "They can make, you know, decisions that they want to make. But they can't expect me to stay on board for that."

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After believing he had earned consideration for the top job, Schwartz viewed a return to his previous role as an untenable situation.

"Anybody that's in any business, you get passed over for a promotion, when you've done a really, really good job in your job, and you think you were in line for that promotion, it's time to go," Schwartz said.

The veteran coach suggested the arrangement would have created an awkward dynamic from the outset.

Rather than attempt to make the situation work, he opted for a clean break.

"A forced marriage isn't gonna work in the NFL," Schwartz said.

He also questioned whether he could have effectively maintained his authority within the building after the hiring decision.

"I didn't feel like I could do my job after getting passed over for that coaching job," he added.

Schwartz ultimately resigned from his position and, because of the terms of his contract, will spend the upcoming season away from the sidelines.

Cleveland has since turned to Mike Rutenberg to lead the defense as Monken begins his tenure as head coach.

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Whether the Browns made the right decision will ultimately be determined on the field.

What Schwartz made clear is that once Cleveland chose Monken, his own decision was already made.

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