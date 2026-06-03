Nelly Korda rocks USA soccer jersey on course at US Women's Open, delivers patriotic message

Nelly Korda is feeling awfully patriotic ahead of this week's U.S. Women's Open at Riviera Country Club.

Korda, the No. 1 player in the world, arrived on property on Wednesday wearing a U.S. men's soccer jersey, and actually wore it for the entirety of her practice round.

With the 2026 World Cup getting underway across North America later this month and it being the U.S. Women's Open, it was certainly a great opportunity for the 27-year-old to wear the nontraditional shirt out on the course.

CALLAWAY LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION USA 250 GOLF COLLECTION HONORING AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY

Given her unique look for the practice round, Korda was asked about her decision to wear the USMNT kit, which she explained was a response to her officially being named to this year's Solheim Cup team, but she also delivered a patriotic message.

"It's amazing. That's why I'm wearing red, white, and blue today. Yeah, getting to represent my country is always such a huge honor," Korda said. "I'm just really excited to kind of tee it up in Amsterdam playing for Ang, playing for our country. I've always made amazing memories playing in the Solheim Cup, and I can't wait for more."

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Korda's jersey had the No. 13 on it, which is arguably the most famous number in U.S. women's soccer history thanks to Alex Morgan rocking the digits throughout her storied career.

Morgan was reportedly roaming the grounds at Riviera on Wednesday, but Korda explained that the No. 13 is special for her on a personal level.

"It's my favorite number, so that's why I picked 13," Korda began. "One, my parents are 13 days apart. Our second major was my 13th win. It's just always been a lot of people think Friday the 13th or 13 has been an unlucky number, but I've always loved the number 13.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know that the World Cup is starting next week, right? So there's no better place to kind of be patriotic than the U.S. Women's Open."

Korda, a three-time major champion, is looking to win her first U.S. Women's Open this week in California.

After going winless in 2025, she's picked up three wins in 2026, including the Chevron Championship, the first major on the calendar. Korda finished T-2 in last year's U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.