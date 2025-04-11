Red Sox fan snags foul ball with the help of his own food

Some say it's frowned upon to bring a glove to a baseball game to snag a foul ball, but no one ever said anything about food.

One Boston Red Sox fan got creative when a liner was heading directly toward his seat Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.

In the top of the fifth inning, Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette was at bat, and he fouled a sweeper from Walker Buehler.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bichette wasn't pleased with himself for swinging at a pitch practically in the opposing batter's box, hitting his head with his bat.

But maybe he saw the replay and felt consoled by a fan's efforts.

The ball went directly toward a fan in a gray Sox jersey who used his meal as a glove.

Even more impressively, it was an easy catch for the fan.

That wasn't the only wild fan-related incident this week at Fenway. The day before, a fan caught two different foul balls. He went the easy route with a glove.

The Sox took home a 4-3 extra-inning victory Thursday.

Boston tied the game in the eighth after a wild pitch brought Rob Refsnyder home from third and surrendered a run in the top of the 10th. But they scored two runs in the bottom half to steal the victory and improve to 7-7 in what is a tight AL East race in the early going.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Things get easier for Boston this weekend when they face the lowly Chicago White Sox in a three-game set.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.