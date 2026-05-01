Guardians fan robs young girl of home run ball, issues public apology in viral moment

With the weather starting to heat up and the nights getting longer, I can't think of a better way to spend the spring and summer months than taking in a baseball game at the ballpark.

How could it get any better than that?

I'll tell you how: catching a home-run ball.

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There are few things more thrilling than taking home a dinger from your favorite team's home game, but one man may have taken things a bit too far in his endeavors to bring back a souvenir from a Cleveland Guardians game earlier this week.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Guardians outfielder Daniel Schneemann mashed one over the wall in left field, and our overzealous Cleveland fan pounced on it as if it were a loose ball in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The only problem — he wasn't the only one going for the ball.

Stealing a ball from a little girl, be it inadvertently or otherwise, on national television, no less, has to be the worst look in the world for a grown man.

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According to ClutchPoints, the adult fan's name is Maxx Quinn and the young robbery victim is named Evelyn, and, as you can see in the video, Evelyn is pretty bummed she got outmuscled and outhustled for that long fly.

Apparently, someone from the team emerged to give Evelyn and her brother some signed baseballs, but that didn't stop the people of the internet from going after Quinn for his actions.

It got so bad that Quinn even appeared on a local news show to issue a public apology.

"I mean, first of all, I want to put out an apology. I just want to say, I am sorry. I am sorry to the family, I am sorry to the parents, the little girl, her brother," Quinn said, live on air.

"I’m so utterly sorry for everything that’s transpired. Like you said, it was a heat-of-the-moment thing. I made a bad decision; a lot of bad decisions. I’m paying for it online. And I understand the backlash, and I understand that everything that everyone has said to me. But there was no mal intent, and I did give it back to her. You know, I didn't do it in a timely fashion. If I could do it all over again, just grab it, give it to her, and be done with it."

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Good Lord! They roasted him so badly he turned into Tim Tebow after his loss to Ole Miss.

In all seriousness, it's nice to see he's contrite for his actions, and, to her credit, Evelyn accepted his apology.

"Hi Maxx, thanks for giving us the ball back. We forgive you for it. We know the internet has been going wild over this. We hope they forgive you," she said.

See, all's well that ends well!

Now the internet can stop calling this guy a scumbag and get back to arguing over redistricting practices and the war in Iran.

Hurray for a return to normalcy!