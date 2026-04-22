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MLB fan makes death-defying foul ball catch during Padres-Rockies game

The man went head over heels and fell several rows but appeared to be OK after the spectacular grab

By Ryan Gaydos OutKick
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Major League Baseball's catch of the year may not come from a player, but a fan.

The catch occurred in the top of the eighth inning on Tuesday night in a game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Jackson Merrill was at the plate, facing off against Rockies pitcher Juan Mejia.

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San Diego Padres players celebrating on the field at Coors Field in Denver

San Diego Padres players celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, Colo., on April 21, 2026. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Merrill hit a ball foul down the first-base side. The ball caromed off the siding of the second deck and bounced back toward the lower bowl. A baseball fan watched the ball come him and decided to make a death-defying decision to leap backward and catch it.

The man went head over heels to make the fantastic grab, falling a few rows. He was helped up and appeared to be OK, making the decision to put his life at risk for a baseball all worth it.

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San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin and relief pitcher Adrian Morejon celebrating on the field

San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin and relief pitcher Adrian Morejon celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, Colo., on April 21, 2026. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

The Padres were leading 1-0 at the time and won by the same score.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado drove in the only run in the game with a bases-loaded walk that drove in Jake Cronenworth. It’s the first time Colorado has been shut out. But they’ve only managed to score four runs over their last 18 innings despite putting 13 on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 18 innings prior to their opening game in this home series against the Padres.

San Diego starter Randy Vasquez struck out five and only allowed three hits. Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon closed the game out for the Padres.

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Juan Mejia throwing a pitch at Coors Field.

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Juan Mejia throws in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver, Colo., on April 21, 2026. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

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The Padres are now 16-7 on the year. The Rockies are 9-15.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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